Get in the Zone for the 2024 Super Bowl With These Star-Studded Commercials

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faced off during the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11, Jennifer Aniston, Tom Brady and Addison Rae were among the stars delivering with winning ads.

Watch: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Forget They’re Friends in Uber Eats Commercial

When it came to making cameos during the 2024 Super Bowl, the stars didn't fumble.

While some were in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers during the Feb. 11 event, many more made their mark during the commercial breaks. For instance, the Suits renaissance continued as e.l.f. Cosmetics enlisted cast members Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman to star in its "Judge Beauty" ad. Of course, a court-related ad wouldn't be complete without Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden—or, in her first ever Super Bowl commercial, Judge Judy Sheindlin as the titular magistrate.

Pete Davidson, meanwhile, made his mark in multiple commercials, poking fun at his headline-making relationship history with Hellmann's, where he has a whirlwind relationship with Kate McKinnon's Mayo Cat, and in a Totinos, in which he guides a fleet of robots to deliver the iconic game day snack to fans all over.

And then there's Uber Eats, which pivots into a dimension where Jennifer Aniston doesn't remember starring on Friends with David SchwimmerDavid Beckham and Victoria Beckham can't recall the name of her iconic girl group, Spice Girls, a confused Jelly Roll tries to wipe off his trademark face tattoos and Usher wishes to one day headline the Super Bowl halftime show—despite being the 2024 performer. So, why all these memory lapses? Well, for these stars, remembering all the online delivery system can do comes at a bit of a cost.

And the A-list ads weren't without some action. The 60-second Jenna Ortega-starring Doritos Dinamita spot saw Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez face off against the Wednesday star's grandmothers for the very last bag. And Jenna, let's just say she doesn't walk away hungry. In fact, after making a name for herself as a horror star—with films like Scream and X—the 21-year-old was more than ready to switch it up.

"It's so different from anything that I really get to do—anytime I'm at work I'm traumatized and crying hysterically and dying," Jenna recently told E! News. "This was like a really nice creative shift—I really got to enjoy myself."

Keep reading to see some of the winning Super Bowl commercials…

Emilynn Rose

e.l.f. Cosmetics Ad Starring Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, Meghan Trainer, Ronald Gladden, Emmanuel Acho, Heidi N Closet, Benito Skinner and Judge Judy Sheindlin

Objection, too many stars in this ad. The beauty brand pulls out all the stops in it's court-themed commercial that sees Gina on trial for using luxury makeup products, with Rick arguing—in front of TV's most iconic judge—that e.l.f. has a full collection of more affordable, cruelty-free products. Watch the ad here.

Mondel?z International/Oreo

Oreos Ad Starring Kris Jenner

You're doing amazing in your first Super Bowl ad, sweetie. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch makes her big game debut in a 30 second spot that wonders whether the twist of an Oreo was behind some of the world's biggest moments—from the wooden horse entering Troy to the Kardashians reshaping reality TV forever. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of MGM

BetMGM Ad Starring Tom Brady, Vince Vaughn and Wayne Gretzky

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion is back at the big game–this time to poke fun at his many accolades. After all, the ad makes it clear that the sports betting platform is for everyone—as long as you’re not Tom Brady. Why? As Vince Vaughn explains, he just doesn’t need any more wins. Watch the ad here.

Peter Yang

Uber Eats Ad Starring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham, Jelly Roll and Usher

In this hilarious ad, the stars swap out a fairly crucial memory—including some of their most iconic work—to hold onto the knowledge of everything Uber Eats can deliver. Watch the ad here.

Lance Kuhns/Totinos

Totino's Ad Starring Pete Davidson

The Bupkis star is on the case—to deliver Totino's to fans for the Big Game, that is. With the help of his robot army, he outmaneuvers pizza delivery men to ensure everyone has enough of the beloved snack. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Booking.com

Booking.com Ad Starring Tina Fey, Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBreyer

The 30-second spot sees the Saturday Night Live alum experience different versions of herself—played by a few familiar faces—through her travels. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Hellmann’s

Hellmann's Ad Starring Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson

The internet loves a talking animal, and this ad shows the meteoric rise to fame Kate's cat faces after uttering a simple word: "mayo." Among Mayo Cat's major feats? Well, that includes a press tour, a best-selling book and a whirlwind romance with none other than Pete Davidson. Watch the ad here.

Michelob ULTRA

Michelob Ultra Ad Starring Lionel Messi, Jason Sudeikis and Dan Marino

The greatest game ever played… on the beach. While waiting for a new keg of Michelob ULTRA to be available at a beachside bar, the soccer legend finds himself in the middle of a pick-up game—and yes, he proves he’s the GOAT no matter the pitch. Watch the ad here.

GOLIN & Ferrara developed Teaser concept. UNIT9 Films produced the Teaser creative.

NERDS Ad Starring Addison Rae

The gummy clusters channel their inner Jennifer Beals by recreating the iconic “Flashdance…What a Feeling” scene from Flashdance. And as for who taught the candy those iconic moves, well, that would be the He’s all That star. Watch the ad here. 

Kellanova

Pringles Ad starring Chris Pratt

The Guardians of the Galaxy star tries out a new look, only to discover he may bear a resemblance to the iconic Pringles logo. Luckily, it seems he may have found his next big role. Watch the ad here.

Ideation and Creation by Maximum Effort in collaboration with Danone Internal Agency, Harvest Creative

Stōk Cold Brew Ad Starring Anthony Hopkins

The two-time Oscar winner faces his toughest role yet: As Wrexham AFC's mascot Wred Dragon. The ad, from Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, sees the Welsh actor pulling out all the stops, with a little help from some cold brew along the way. Watch the ad here.

Rodrigo Prieto

Doritos Ad Starring Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez

The Wednesday star’s trip to the market with her grandmothers, Dina and Mita, takes quite a turn after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier actor swoops in to steal the last bag of Doritos Dinamita. Undeterred, the ladies take after him like a pair of octogenarian superheroes, only for Jenna to ultimately secure the bag. Watch the ad here.

Ekkehart Pollack/Coors Light

Coors Light Ad Starring LL Cool J and Lainey Wilson

Coors' Chill Train is back—and in the conductor's seat is a particularly cool figure. Among the guests along for the ride: the "Heart Like a Truck" country singer. Watch the ad here.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Popeyes Ad Starring Ken Jeong

The Community alum travels from the '70s into the future for a chance to dive into the Popeyes chicken wings. And as the 30-second spot makes clear, the journey to the future was well worth it. Watch the ad here.

