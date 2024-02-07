Get in the Zone for the 2024 Super Bowl With These Star-Studded Commercials

When it came to making cameos during the 2024 Super Bowl, the stars didn't fumble.
While some were in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers during the Feb. 11 event, many more made their mark during the commercial breaks. For instance, the Suits renaissance continued as e.l.f. Cosmetics enlisted cast members Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman to star in its "Judge Beauty" ad. Of course, a court-related ad wouldn't be complete without Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden—or, in her first ever Super Bowl commercial, Judge Judy Sheindlin as the titular magistrate.
Pete Davidson, meanwhile, made his mark in multiple commercials, poking fun at his headline-making relationship history with Hellmann's, where he has a whirlwind relationship with Kate McKinnon's Mayo Cat, and in a Totinos, in which he guides a fleet of robots to deliver the iconic game day snack to fans all over.
And then there's Uber Eats, which pivots into a dimension where Jennifer Aniston doesn't remember starring on Friends with David Schwimmer, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham can't recall the name of her iconic girl group, Spice Girls, a confused Jelly Roll tries to wipe off his trademark face tattoos and Usher wishes to one day headline the Super Bowl halftime show—despite being the 2024 performer. So, why all these memory lapses? Well, for these stars, remembering all the online delivery system can do comes at a bit of a cost.
And the A-list ads weren't without some action. The 60-second Jenna Ortega-starring Doritos Dinamita spot saw Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez face off against the Wednesday star's grandmothers for the very last bag. And Jenna, let's just say she doesn't walk away hungry. In fact, after making a name for herself as a horror star—with films like Scream and X—the 21-year-old was more than ready to switch it up.
"It's so different from anything that I really get to do—anytime I'm at work I'm traumatized and crying hysterically and dying," Jenna recently told E! News. "This was like a really nice creative shift—I really got to enjoy myself."
