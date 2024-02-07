Get in the Zone for the 2024 Super Bowl With These Star-Studded Commercials

Watch : Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Forget They’re Friends in Uber Eats Commercial

When it came to making cameos during the 2024 Super Bowl, the stars didn't fumble.

While some were in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers during the Feb. 11 event, many more made their mark during the commercial breaks. For instance, the Suits renaissance continued as e.l.f. Cosmetics enlisted cast members Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman to star in its "Judge Beauty" ad. Of course, a court-related ad wouldn't be complete without Jury Duty star Ronald Gladden—or, in her first ever Super Bowl commercial, Judge Judy Sheindlin as the titular magistrate.

Pete Davidson, meanwhile, made his mark in multiple commercials, poking fun at his headline-making relationship history with Hellmann's, where he has a whirlwind relationship with Kate McKinnon's Mayo Cat, and in a Totinos, in which he guides a fleet of robots to deliver the iconic game day snack to fans all over.