Ben Affleck Leans Into “Sad Affleck” Memes in Dunkin’s 2024 Grammys Commercial

Ben Affleck starred in a hilarious new Dunkin’ Donuts ad that aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he poked fun at the memes of his unamused look from last year’s show.

How do you like them donuts?

Ben Affleck got the last laugh in a new commercial for Dunkin' Donuts that aired during the 2024 Grammy Awards, where he leaned into the viral memes featuring the unamused look he had while attending last year's ceremony with wife Jennifer Lopez

The ad begins with the Good Will Hunting star watching a news report with the headline "The Boredest Man in the World," and the photos of him with the "On The Floor" singer.

"Keep laughing," Ben muttered while staring at the TV. "He's bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?"

The 51-year-old is then seen on the phone sharing a "crazy dream" that inspired him to start a music career.

"I had come up with some beats and then you were like, 'Maybe you should put that on a record,'" he explained. "I even had like a persona, like J. Lo or like B. Lo. That's the bad version, obviously."

But Ben took matters into his own hands after his pitch was rejected. After bringing an actual CD of his beats to a meeting ("Big time music expert, you don't know where music comes from?" he said when the producer questioned him), he enlisted help from Dunkin' fan Charli D'Amelio for some new dance moves. "Yeah, I could do that," he said before asking, "Who is TikTok?"

But the Gone Girl star is planning to prove his critics wrong.

"They tell you you're no good," he reflected in a voiceover. "You're a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can't sing on key. You're not coordinated. That means I can't be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril."

The commercial ends with Ben's transformation, accessorized with a giant donut necklace, noting, "This is me now," an obvious nod to his wife's upcoming album.

While the Oscar winner is now poking fun at the memes, last year, he did address questions that were on everyone's mind after the event.

"I had a good time at the Grammys," he told The Hollywood Reporter in March. "My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there'll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it's speeches and sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And Ben also shared that the exchange between him and Jennifer was about him planning to step away when host Trevor Noah came by so the "Jenny From the Block" singer could have the spotlight. 

"They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling," he explained. "I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.'"

While Ben's outfit in the ad included a chocolate-frosted donut, keep reading to see what other stars were wearing at the 2024 Grammys.

