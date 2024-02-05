See King Charles III Make First Public Appearance Since Hospital Release

King Charles III is enjoying some fresh air.
Almost one week after the monarch was released from the London Clinic for treatment of an enlarged prostate, the 75-year-old was seen in public for the first time with Queen Camilla by his side.
The royal couple greeted well-wishers as they attended a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Feb. 4. For the occasion, His Majesty kept warm in a beige pea coat while Camilla donned a tan fur hat, a purple woolen trench coat and matching purple boots.
In mid-January, Charles was admitted to the London Clinic to remedy an enlarged prostate. "His Majesty's condition is benign," a statement from Buckingham Palace noted Jan. 17, "and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."
By Jan. 29 Charles had been released from hospital, but, according to a statement, any forthcoming public engagements had been rescheduled "to allow for a period of private recuperation."
"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the note read, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."
Charles' medical procedure occurred concurrently with that of another royal family member: That same month, Kate Middleton also underwent preplanned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic.
Though Kensington Palace did not reveal specifics about the procedure or the reason for it, a Palace official did confirm to NBC News that the cause was noncancerous.
The mom of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5, returned home Jan. 29—and the palace said she was "making good progress," and that her public engagements have been postponed until after Easter.
