See King Charles III Make First Public Appearance Since Hospital Release

Watch : Kate Middleton & King Charles Released From Hospital

King Charles III is enjoying some fresh air.

Almost one week after the monarch was released from the London Clinic for treatment of an enlarged prostate, the 75-year-old was seen in public for the first time with Queen Camilla by his side.

The royal couple greeted well-wishers as they attended a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Feb. 4. For the occasion, His Majesty kept warm in a beige pea coat while Camilla donned a tan fur hat, a purple woolen trench coat and matching purple boots.

In mid-January, Charles was admitted to the London Clinic to remedy an enlarged prostate. "His Majesty's condition is benign," a statement from Buckingham Palace noted Jan. 17, "and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

By Jan. 29 Charles had been released from hospital, but, according to a statement, any forthcoming public engagements had been rescheduled "to allow for a period of private recuperation."