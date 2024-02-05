See King Charles III Make First Public Appearance Since Hospital Release

King Charles III was seen greeting well wishers with Queen Camilla by his side in his first public appearance since being released from the London Clinic.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 05, 2024 3:54 PM
Watch: Kate Middleton & King Charles Released From Hospital

King Charles III is enjoying some fresh air. 

Almost one week after the monarch was released from the London Clinic for treatment of an enlarged prostate, the 75-year-old was seen in public for the first time with Queen Camilla by his side.

The royal couple greeted well-wishers as they attended a service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Feb. 4. For the occasion, His Majesty kept warm in a beige pea coat while Camilla donned a tan fur hat, a purple woolen trench coat and matching purple boots. 

In mid-January, Charles was admitted to the London Clinic to remedy an enlarged prostate. "His Majesty's condition is benign," a statement from Buckingham Palace noted Jan. 17, "and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

By Jan. 29 Charles had been released from hospital, but, according to a statement, any forthcoming public engagements had been rescheduled "to allow for a period of private recuperation."

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the note read, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor (Getty)

Charles' medical procedure occurred concurrently with that of another royal family member: That same month, Kate Middleton also underwent preplanned abdominal surgery at the London Clinic. 

Though Kensington Palace did not reveal specifics about the procedure or the reason for it, a Palace official did confirm to NBC News that the cause was noncancerous. 

The mom of Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5, returned home Jan. 29—and the palace said she was "making good progress," and that her public engagements have been postponed until after Easter.

So far, members of the global monarchies have seen an eventful start to their 2024. Keep reading for a round up all the royal news from around the world. 

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

