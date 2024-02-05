Athleta’s Pants Are Currently on Sale & They Prove You Don’t Have To Choose Style Over Comfort

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We don't know about you but we believe that the best clothes are those that are as stylish as they are comfortable. Over the last few years, the athleisure trend has proven that we don't have to choose between fashion or function, we can get both. One store that's a great example of this is Athleta. While they're known for their chic activewear, Athleta also carries tons of designs that you'd never guess have all of the things we love about workout clothes — like stretchy, soft, and sweat-wicking materials — because they're so darn stylish. Take these pants, which have a sporty feel but a professional, put-together look with their tailored silhouettes. Even better? They're currently on sale!

These pants are a great addition to your wardrobe and can be worn on so many occasions. Pair them with a with a pretty blouse or structured blazer for days at the office or with a classic white t-shirt and sneakers for a day running errands. Basically, the possibilities. They're the perfect pants to wear when you really feel like wearing leggings but want to effortlessly elevate your outfit. Plus, Athleta offers a number of different styles, colors, and fits so you can find the one (or a few) that will seamlessly integrate into your current closet staples. So, if you've been on the hunt for a pair of pants that are as cute as they are comfy look no further than Athleta for all your needs.