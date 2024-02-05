These Grammy 2024 After-Party Photos Are Pitch Perfect

Much like Dua Lipa, these celebs were ready to dance the night away.
Shortly after the 2024 Grammys wrapped on Feb. 4, held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, quite a few stars seized the opportunity to celebrate music's biggest night.
After all, it was an event to remember, with Phoebe Bridgers walking away from the ceremony with the most wins overall, snagging four awards—three of which she received alongside her group, boygenius.
As for who else stepped up to the stage? Victoria Monét, SZA and Killer Mike closely followed, with the trio nabbing three trophies apiece.
Not to mention, Miley Cyrus (who won her first Grammy ever), Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift each scored two awards, with the latter making history as the first artist to win in the Album of the Year category four times. (See all the winners here).
And it's a good thing SZA collected three awards as she nearly hit snooze when it came to accepting one of her trophies.
"Sorry, I'm out of breath, because I was changing," she said as she held her award for Best R&B Song after hugging presenter Lizzo. "Then I took a shot, and I ran here. But Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together, opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I'm so grateful."
As she noted whole holding back tears, "I just—I'm sorry, I'm just really overwhelmed. You don't really understand. I came really, really far, and I can't believe this is happening."
But SZA wasn't the only that made sure to celebrate a good day. Keep reading to see all the celebs who attended the Grammys 2024 after-parties.