These Grammy 2024 After-Party Photos Are Pitch Perfect

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

Much like Dua Lipa, these celebs were ready to dance the night away.

Shortly after the 2024 Grammys wrapped on Feb. 4, held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, quite a few stars seized the opportunity to celebrate music's biggest night.

After all, it was an event to remember, with Phoebe Bridgers walking away from the ceremony with the most wins overall, snagging four awards—three of which she received alongside her group, boygenius.

As for who else stepped up to the stage? Victoria Monét, SZA and Killer Mike closely followed, with the trio nabbing three trophies apiece.

Not to mention, Miley Cyrus (who won her first Grammy ever), Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift each scored two awards, with the latter making history as the first artist to win in the Album of the Year category four times. (See all the winners here).

And it's a good thing SZA collected three awards as she nearly hit snooze when it came to accepting one of her trophies.