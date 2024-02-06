Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares the $8 Beauty Product She’s Used Since High School

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Trying new beauty products is fun. Running out of storage for hair care, makeup, and skincare products is not. It's a good thing to give a new product a thorough try, but you also need to know when to give it up. You can't hold onto every product forever, but if you have the storage space at home, then all power to you. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared, "I recently went through all of my products and was like 'Get out of here. Don't need it. Throw it out. I don't use it. It's stupid.' I put in the stream the things I kept and the things I truly truly love."

Paige went through her beauty refresh during a recent Amazon Live session, revealing which products made the cut for her routine. She's been using this $8 pressed powder since high school along with these top-rated teeth whitening strips. Paige has also learned some great beauty hacks from her Summer House co-star Ciara Miller, who recommended this hydrating body oil that Paige loves. Ciara also got Paige hooked on this makeup-melting cleansing balm, which has been recommended by The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss.

If you want to elevate your beauty routine, Paige DeSorbo has you covered with all the best Amazon must-haves.

Paige DeSorbo's Beauty Essentials