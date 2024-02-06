Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares the $8 Beauty Product She’s Used Since High School

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Trying new beauty products is fun. Running out of storage for hair care, makeup, and skincare products is not. It's a good thing to give a new product a thorough try, but you also need to know when to give it up. You can't hold onto every product forever, but if you have the storage space at home, then all power to you. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo shared, "I recently went through all of my products and was like 'Get out of here. Don't need it. Throw it out. I don't use it. It's stupid.' I put in the stream the things I kept and the things I truly truly love."
Paige went through her beauty refresh during a recent Amazon Live session, revealing which products made the cut for her routine. She's been using this $8 pressed powder since high school along with these top-rated teeth whitening strips. Paige has also learned some great beauty hacks from her Summer House co-star Ciara Miller, who recommended this hydrating body oil that Paige loves. Ciara also got Paige hooked on this makeup-melting cleansing balm, which has been recommended by The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss.
If you want to elevate your beauty routine, Paige DeSorbo has you covered with all the best Amazon must-haves.
Paige DeSorbo's Beauty Essentials
- Paige's Budget-Friendly Pick: Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara ($5)
- Paige's Go-To Since High School: Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder (
$9$8)
- Paige's Pick With the Most Celebrity Fans: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch ($22)
Crest 3D Whitestrips
"I've used these since high school and they're the best things ever. It's better than going to the dentist. This is my favorite."
Paige's pick is a top-seller with 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici Lowe, and Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Schwartz.
TheraBreath Fresh Breath Mouthwash (2 Pack)
"This is my favorite. Therabreath doesn't burn the way Listerine does sometimes."
This product has 34,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
"I personally like Paula's Choice. This is not for everyone. I personally do have sensitive skin and I have not broken out on it. I like it, but it is an exfoliant. If I'm doing this, I'm not doing anything else, I'm not doing a retinol. I'm not doing it every day. I do it sparingly because I do have sensitive skin."
Paige's exfoliant has 71,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph recommended it too.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
"Ciara introduced me to this on Summer House. Literally melts. It's thick. Smells really good. I take a little in my hand and almost like warm it up and then I do it all over my face. I massage my face. It literally melts all my makeup away. It's really good if you're wearing fake eyelashes."
This cleansing balm has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss and The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser
"This one is a gentle, good cleanser. So good. Unmatched. This lasts me a while."
Paige's cleanser has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
"I have sensitive skin, so when I exfoliate, I can't be put anything on that's gritty. If it's harsh, my skin just doesn't work well with that. This is a liquid exfoliant. It's not harsh. I love it. I've been using Sunday Riley since 2019. I exfoliate once a week, maybe twice if it's been a lot of makeup."
Paige's recommendation has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph and The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams recommended it too.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
"I love this ice roller. The other ones that I have are plastic. They're fine. They're whatever. They don't stay as cold for longer. For whatever reason, this one stays cold forever."
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy uses this too.
Gemshan Jade Eye Mask
"I got this is a gift for Christmas. I was so blown away by it. When you put this on your face, it's a feeling I've never felt before. I put it in the refrigerator. The stones stay cold. It does make me feel good when I need to put it on. They say it helps wrinkles.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL, 50 Ct
"You can rip them in half. You don't have to use the whole thing. I like to rip them in half because I like to pack them too. Dry your face and then you can wipe up the sink with the towel. I love this so much. It comes in a pack of 50."
You can use these to wash your face, dry your face, remove clay masks, and more. Reusable towels can easily grow bacteria and this is a great alternative. Paige's pick has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Paige previously recommended these to Amazon shoppers and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna did too.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
"Alix Earle loves these under-eye patches. So does everybody else in America. If you have not been using the Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches, what are you doing? I keep them in my refrigerator because they're just way better cold."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards uses these too.
Nutrafol Women's Hair Serum, Supports Visibly Thicker and Stronger Hair
"I just started using this. This is a hair serum you can use every single day. It thickens and reduces hair breakage. Hair serums are having such a moment, which I'm happy about. It's lightweight, vegan, and non-greasy. You don't have to wash it out after, you can just go. It's fast-absorbing."
This hair serum has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"I have had a lot of girlfriends tell me that they love it and I've had a lot of girlfriends tell me that they hate it. I definitely feel like it depends on your skin type. I use it, but I don't use it every single night. I use it when I'm extra, extra dry and need another layer."
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recommended this too. It has 55,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Overnight Wrinkle Treatment
"Dr. Dennis Gross, our lord and savior, personally my religion. I've been going to him for like a year now. I love him so much. I started using the Overnight Wrinkle Treatment 6 months ago regularly. I don't use it every single night. I do tend to get drier in the winter."
Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum- Immediately Fills Lines, Plumps & Repairs
"The Fill + Repair Serum I only use in the morning. Before my moisturizer, I'll do it when I just need a little plump."
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
"This is probably my favorite Dr. Dennis Gross product that I've ever used ever. I love that you can get them on Amazon because it just makes my life so much easier. I swear by these. If there's one thing to get from all the skincare products that I have talked about today, buy this one. You don't have to do it every single morning. Ease into it. Do it every other morning. In a couple days, the texture of your skin feels so much better."
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
"These are super easy to travel with. I always have to travel with these. They really do work. I swear by these. They also have a nose one, which is really good. They also have longer strips, which I will put on my chin. I love."
Paiges pick has 103,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They're a celebrity favorite with recommendations from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, Vanessa Hudgens, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, and Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li.
Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum - 62x more effective than Vitamin C
"I use this at nighttime before I do my heavy duty night moisturizer. It's nice. It's thin too. A nice little serum. It's moisturizing. I've been using it for years. It's more complexion-correcting."
Paige's pick has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Supergoop! Glowscreen (SPF 40)
"I love this little travel-size sunscreen. I love anything that's travel-size."
This sunscreen has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, Amelia Hamlin, Sephora Director Melinda Solares, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
"Laneige, we love. I couldn't get rid of this. I realized the amount of these I have in bags is criminal. I think if Laneige came to my apartment right now, they would hire me. They would make me the CEO. It's all that's there. I personally like this packaging better [than the Lip Sleeping Mask].
Paige's lip balm has 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia, and Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey.
Nutrafol Shampoo, Cleanse and Hydrate Hair and Scalp, Improves Hair Volume, Strength & Texture
"I'm constantly on a hair journey. I'm always trying to have voluminous, amazing hair. This shampoo is so good. It's hydrating. It's for thinning hair and it visibly improves volume, strength, and texture— all the things you want shampoo to do. I'm obsessed with it. Now is the time to go on a hair journey."
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
"I love this one. I had so many mascaras. I got rid of a lot of them. I kept this one."
Paige's mascara has 244.500+ 5-star reviews. This is a Charli D'Amelio favorite too. Paige previously recommended this along with her Summer House pals Ciara Miller and Hannah Berner.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup
"You can't tell me anything about other primers unless you've tried this. I just need you to see how jelly it is. I love it. It's my favorite primer. It's so amazing."
Paige's pick has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has also been recommended by Jennifer Coolidge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter
"All the Gen Z girlies are doing the tanning drops. I just don't think it will ever be me. I just don't think I'm a tanning drop girl. I would rather put a base on that's a little glowy. There's one really expensive one that I do love, it's Victoria Beckham. I'm not buying that every time I run out. This is truly the only one I think is anywhere comparable to hers. This one is a really good alternative to it."
Paige's pick has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by TikTok sensation Alix Earle and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
"Here's my micellar water. This stuff is so good."
Paige's recommendation has 40,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LuSeren Hair Clips for Women
"One of my favorites is these clips. They come in a package. I get all the neutral ones. They're great to just have."
There are 12 color options to choose from. Paige's hair clips have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pattern Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Beauty Wide Tooth Comb
"Pattern is Tracee Ellis Ross' brand. I've this particular comb. It is so good. This is what I use when I get out of the shower and my hair is wet. It's very good for wet hair."
Cantor Medium Round Blow Dry Brush- Boar Bristle
"Having a good round brush changed my life in a lot of ways. I spent years looking for a good, round brush. It all depends on the specific type of bristle. It just feels good. It grasps on."
Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula, Dry Skin Moisturizer & Hydrating Body Massage Oil
Here's another product Paige learned about from her Summer House co-star Ciara Miller. Paige said, "She was always using Neutrogena body oil. It changed my whole freaking life. After you shower and everything, you just squirt it all over. Just rub it all in. It absorbs into your skin. Then, wait 5 to 10 minutes until you do your regular moisturizer. It [feels] like a baby's bottom."
This product has 27,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
"This just smells so freaking good. The yellow [scent] is my favorite. I feel like this is always a go-to."
Paige's pick has 20,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Other celeb fans include Selena Gomez, Olivia Culpo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, and Real Housewives of New York OG Bethenny Frankel. Ludacris shared this is as a gift pick for his daughters. It has 35,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Face Powder Makeup & Setting Powder
"I've had this since high school. It's my favorite set powder. You can buy all your expensive Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, it's not gonna be like this one. This is the best pressed powder. It comes with a mirror. Throw that in your bag."
Paige's pick has 54,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 36 shades to choose from.
