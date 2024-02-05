2024 Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Prove Feud Rumors Are Old News

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift showed there’s no bad blood during Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire"—which was at one point rumored to be about Taylor.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 05, 2024 3:09 AMTags
FeudsTaylor SwiftCelebritiesGrammysOlivia Rodrigo
Watch: 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

There were no bloodsuckers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo performed "Vampire" during the Feb. 4 ceremony, and seated in the audience was none other than Taylor Swift—who the song was once rumored to be about after the two seemed to have a falling out.

And though Olivia has previously denied such a rumor, Taylor's reaction during the Guts artist's performance at the Grammys proves there's no bad blood to be found. 

In fact, not only was the 34-year-old up and dancing during Olivia's performance, but she was also singing along.

Back in September, months after Olivia first dropped "Vampire," The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum addressed rumors that Taylor was the unnamed "bloodsucker" in the track. 

"How do I answer this?" the 20-year-old told The Guardian at the time. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

photos
Grammys 2024: Best Dressed Stars

She added, "I was very surprised when people thought that."

Kevin Mazur / Contributor & John Shearer / Stringer (Getty)

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Why Miley Cyrus Called Out Audience at 2024 Grammy Awards

3

Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Appearance for First-Ever Grammys Performance

Now, the two women headed into the 66th Grammy Awards as two of the most highly nominated artists of the evening, both nabbing recognition in six categories.

And some of their nods are in the same categories: Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. 

Keep reading for the full list of winners

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Why Miley Cyrus Called Out Audience at 2024 Grammy Awards

3

Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Appearance for First-Ever Grammys Performance

4

Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Grammys Moment

5

Taylor Swift Announces New Album at 2024 Grammys