2024 Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Prove Feud Rumors Are Old News

There were no bloodsuckers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Olivia Rodrigo performed "Vampire" during the Feb. 4 ceremony, and seated in the audience was none other than Taylor Swift—who the song was once rumored to be about after the two seemed to have a falling out.

And though Olivia has previously denied such a rumor, Taylor's reaction during the Guts artist's performance at the Grammys proves there's no bad blood to be found.

In fact, not only was the 34-year-old up and dancing during Olivia's performance, but she was also singing along.

Back in September, months after Olivia first dropped "Vampire," The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum addressed rumors that Taylor was the unnamed "bloodsucker" in the track.

"How do I answer this?" the 20-year-old told The Guardian at the time. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."