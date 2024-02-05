2024 Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Prove Feud Rumors Are Old News

There were no bloodsuckers at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Olivia Rodrigo performed "Vampire" during the Feb. 4 ceremony, and seated in the audience was none other than Taylor Swift—who the song was once rumored to be about after the two seemed to have a falling out.
And though Olivia has previously denied such a rumor, Taylor's reaction during the Guts artist's performance at the Grammys proves there's no bad blood to be found.
In fact, not only was the 34-year-old up and dancing during Olivia's performance, but she was also singing along.
Back in September, months after Olivia first dropped "Vampire," The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum addressed rumors that Taylor was the unnamed "bloodsucker" in the track.
"How do I answer this?" the 20-year-old told The Guardian at the time. "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't. I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."
She added, "I was very surprised when people thought that."
Now, the two women headed into the 66th Grammy Awards as two of the most highly nominated artists of the evening, both nabbing recognition in six categories.
And some of their nods are in the same categories: Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.
Keep reading for the full list of winners.