BaubleBar Founders (& Best Friends) Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobvsky Share Galentine's Day Gift Ideas

We interviewed Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobovsky because we think you'll like their picks. Amy and Daniella are co-founders of BaubleBar. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Some people warn against mixing business and friendship, but BaubleBar founders Amy Jain and Daniella Yacobvsky wouldn't have it any other way. Amy says, "We are extremely lucky. We know having a successful partnership while staying best friends is rare. Our relationship is unique in that we met in a work setting, in our first jobs out of college. So, we knew how the other would approach many work situations and we ultimately trusted each other."

As BaubleBar keeps expanding with jewelry, accessories, and home essentials, their bond has only gotten stronger. With Galentine's Day around the corner, who better to ask for gift ideas than best friends with a brand that specializes in gifting? Amy says she loves Galentine's Day because it allows her to "take a moment to show appreciation for those meaningful relationships" in her life.

In an exclusive E! interview, Daniella and Amy shared their Galentine's Day and Valentine's Day gift ideas, including picks from the BaubleBar sale section, Valentine's Day Shop, and NFL collection.