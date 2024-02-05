Pregnant Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Turn 2024 Grammys Into A Date Night

Sofia Richie is already a cool mom.
After all, the 25-year-old graced the red carpet Feb. 4 with her husband Elliot Grainge at Crypto.com in Los Angeles.
The influencer, whose dad Lionel Richie was also in attendance at the award show opted for a simple, slightly sheer black dress with cap sleeves, while the record producer matched her vibe with an all-black suit and orange tinted shades with black rims. (See all the red carpet looks here.)
Sofia and Elliot seem to be enjoying all the nights out they can ahead of their baby girl's arrival. In fact, the expecting parents celebrated Grammys weekend in style, stepping out at the Warner Music Group's pre-show party on Feb. 1.
While this duo has been out and about as of late, they initially kept Sofia's pregnancy under wraps. And the soon-to-be mom plans to maintain that level of privacy for her daughter.
"I want my child to be a child, I'm not going to publicize my child on Instagram," she told Vogue when revealing her pregnancy last month. "I don't plan to take that approach because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself."
As for how the "All Night Long" singer—who is already a grandparent to Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's daughters Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14— feels about being a grandfather three-times over?
"I'm just gonna be that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child," he told E! News on Jan. 29. "I just think that, so far in my life, it's the girls that kill you."
