Pregnant Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Turn 2024 Grammys Into A Date Night

Sofia Richie—who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge—walked the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a simple black maternity gown.

Sofia Richie is already a cool mom. 

After all, the 25-year-old graced the red carpet Feb. 4 with her husband Elliot Grainge at Crypto.com in Los Angeles. 

The influencer, whose dad Lionel Richie was also in attendance at the award show opted for a simple, slightly sheer black dress with cap sleeves, while the record producer matched her vibe with an all-black suit and orange tinted shades with black rims. (See all the red carpet looks here.) 

Sofia and Elliot seem to be enjoying all the nights out they can ahead of their baby girl's arrival. In fact, the expecting parents celebrated Grammys weekend in style, stepping out at the Warner Music Group's pre-show party on Feb. 1. 

While this duo has been out and about as of late, they initially kept Sofia's pregnancy under wraps. And the soon-to-be mom plans to maintain that level of privacy for her daughter.

Grammys 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

"I want my child to be a child, I'm not going to publicize my child on Instagram," she told Vogue when revealing her pregnancy last month. "I don't plan to take that approach because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself."

As for how the "All Night Long" singer—who is already a grandparent to Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's daughters Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14— feels about being a grandfather three-times over? 

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"I'm just gonna be that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child," he told E! News on Jan. 29. "I just think that, so far in my life, it's the girls that kill you."

And while their appearance was exciting for fans, Sofia and Elliot aren't the only couple to rock the Grammys red carpet. Keep reading to see every duo.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Suleika Jaouadand and Jon Batiste

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Johnny Nunez / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Shana Render and Killer Mike

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Beto Perez and Paula Arenas

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf 

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Mike Pfaff and Anna Pfaff 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Askins

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

 Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and their daughter Hazel Monét Gaines

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty)

Lily Aldridge and Ghazi Shami 

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

Stewart Cook/CBS

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

