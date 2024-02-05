Grammys 2024: Gracie Abrams Reveals the Gorgeous Advice She Received From Taylor Swift

Watch : Gracie Abrams Shares the Best Advice That Taylor Swift Gave Her on Tour!

Gracie Abrams will be grateful for Taylor Swift's friendship for forevermore.

While attending the 2024 Grammys, the "I miss you, I'm sorry" singer reflected on the best advice she's received from the "Bejeweled" artist.

"I feel like all of her words are words of wisdom in every capacity ever," Gracie told Laverne Cox on Live From E!: 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. "But honestly, I think before I even knew her personally, she taught me to write all the time and to just tell the truth in my writing. And that is something that I carry with me forever. I write every day because of that advice."

And getting to open for Taylor's Eras Tour was beyond Gracie's wildest dreams.

"She's the greatest," the 24-year-old, who dazzled in Chanel, continued (see more red carpet looks here). "I would be nowhere near this room if it weren't for her taking a chance on me and sharing her stage. So, I'm just cheering for her tonight."