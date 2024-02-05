Exclusive

Grammys 2024: Gracie Abrams Reveals the Gorgeous Advice She Received From Taylor Swift

While attending the 2024 Grammys, Best New Artist nominee Gracie Abrams shared the advice she received from Taylor Swift that she will "carry with me forever."

By Elyse Dupre Feb 05, 2024 1:26 AM
Watch: Gracie Abrams Shares the Best Advice That Taylor Swift Gave Her on Tour!

Gracie Abrams will be grateful for Taylor Swift's friendship for forevermore

While attending the 2024 Grammys, the "I miss you, I'm sorry" singer reflected on the best advice she's received from the "Bejeweled" artist. 

"I feel like all of her words are words of wisdom in every capacity ever," Gracie told Laverne Cox on Live From E!: 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. "But honestly, I think before I even knew her personally, she taught me to write all the time and to just tell the truth in my writing. And that is something that I carry with me forever. I write every day because of that advice."

And getting to open for Taylor's Eras Tour was beyond Gracie's wildest dreams.

"She's the greatest," the 24-year-old, who dazzled in Chanel, continued (see more red carpet looks here). "I would be nowhere near this room if it weren't for her taking a chance on me and sharing her stage. So, I'm just cheering for her tonight."

Both stars are nominated this evening. Taylor—who is already a 12-time Grammy winner—is nominated in six categories, including Album of the Year for Midnights and Song of the Year for the single "Anti-Hero." As for Gracie, she's up for Best New Artist (see the list of winners so far.)

"It feels completely impossible to wrap my head around, and I just feel so, so grateful to be in this room," she continued to Laverne. "I can't believe I get to be in the same room as my heroes and as you."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 66th annual Grammy Awards are broadcasting live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena starting at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. To see more stars' red carpet looks, keep reading.

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

