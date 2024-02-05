Rapper Killer Mike Arrested at 2024 Grammys After Winning 3 Awards

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

Killer Mike's Grammys night took a turn.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was reportedly escorted out of Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena in handcuffs by law enforcement during the Feb. 4 ceremony.

E! News has reached out to Render's rep as well as Los Angeles police for comment but has not yet heard back.

The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Album for Michael. (See the full list of winners here.)

A clip of Render being escorted out of the arena was shared by The Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner on X and followed up with an additional message that read, "Just spoke to an official who tells me it's a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it's sorted."