Rapper Killer Mike Arrested at 2024 Grammys After Winning 3 Awards

Killer Mike's Grammys night took a turn.
The rapper, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was reportedly escorted out of Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena in handcuffs by law enforcement during the Feb. 4 ceremony.
E! News has reached out to Render's rep as well as Los Angeles police for comment but has not yet heard back.
The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song "Scientists & Engineers" and Best Rap Album for Michael. (See the full list of winners here.)
A clip of Render being escorted out of the arena was shared by The Hollywood Reporter journalist Chris Gardner on X and followed up with an additional message that read, "Just spoke to an official who tells me it's a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it's sorted."
The Feb. 4 Grammy win marks Render's first in over 20 years. He previously won back in 2003 for his feature on OutKast's "The Whole World" for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. It is also the first time the rapper won for his solo work.
"It feels absolutely grand," Render told the press after his wins, per Rolling Stone. "If it feels like some people are reaching the finish line first, don't worry. Just keep running your race. The only thing stopping you is your imagination. It's our responsibility to be grand in every action."
Keep reading for the complete list of winners at the 2024 Grammys so far.