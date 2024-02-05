Kelly Rizzo Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Husband Bob Saget’s Death

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife Reflects on Life Since His Death: It's "Very Strange"

Kelly Rizzo's heart is getting a little fuller.

Two years after the death of husband Bob Saget, Kelly confirmed her new romance with Clueless star Breckin Meyer at a 2024 Grammys viewing party Feb. 4.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Janie's Fund charity event, where the Eat Travel Rock host held hands with Breckin.

Although Kelly was ready to go public with their relationship at the party, it took some time for her to feel comfortable dating again after the Full House star tragically died in a Florida hotel room in 2022.

"It took a while," Kelly exclusively told E! News, "to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

It also helped having the blessing of Bob's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Kelly added. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."