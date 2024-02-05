Exclusive

Kelly Rizzo Dating Breckin Meyer 2 Years After Husband Bob Saget’s Death

Two years after Bob Saget’s death, Kelly Rizzo debuted her new romance with Clueless’ Breckin Meyer at a 2024 Grammys viewing party.

Watch: Bob Saget's Wife Reflects on Life Since His Death: It's "Very Strange"

Kelly Rizzo's heart is getting a little fuller.

Two years after the death of husband Bob Saget, Kelly confirmed her new romance with Clueless star Breckin Meyer at a 2024 Grammys viewing party Feb. 4.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Janie's Fund charity event, where the Eat Travel Rock host held hands with Breckin.

Although Kelly was ready to go public with their relationship at the party, it took some time for her to feel comfortable dating again after the Full House star tragically died in a Florida hotel room in 2022.

"It took a while," Kelly exclusively told E! News, "to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

It also helped having the blessing of Bob's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Kelly added. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."

photos
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo: Romance Rewind

For the big outing, Kelly, 44, rocked a leopard print dress and knee-high boots, while Breckin, 49, stepped out in a grey denim look with a graphic tee. (See more celebs celebrate the Grammys here.) 

John Salangsang/Billboard via Getty Images

She previously shared that even though she didn't need permission per se from his children, having input from those that "knew him best" was important to her.

"I'd love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level," Kelly told Fox News Digital in December. "And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you're going to do what's right, and we want you to be happy.'" 

Instagram

And of course, Bob will remain in her heart forever, as the Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo host continues to ensure that his legacy lives on.

"I just love talking about him all the time and working with his foundation," she added to E!. "He's never going anywhere."

—Reporting by Amanda Williams 

Keep reading for a look at more couples celebrating the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Suleika Jaouadand and Jon Batiste

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Johnny Nunez / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Shana Render and Killer Mike

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Beto Perez and Paula Arenas

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf 

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Mike Pfaff and Anna Pfaff 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Askins

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

 Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and their daughter Hazel Monét Gaines

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty)

Lily Aldridge and Ghazi Shami 

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

Stewart Cook/CBS

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

