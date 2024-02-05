Shannen Doherty Responds After Alyssa Milano Denies Getting Her Fired From Charmed

Watch : Alyssa Milano Responds to Claim She Got Shannen Doherty Fired From 'Charmed'

Shannen Doherty appeared less than Charmed by Alyssa Milano's take on her controversial departure from the show.

The 52-year-old spoke again about her 2001 exit from the WB series Feb. 4, soon after her fellow costar denied allegations she had her fired.

"A lot of things have been said," Doherty told a crowd at a panel event at MegaCon Orlando, sitting in between fellow Charmed alumni Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, "and a lot of them very hurtful."

The actress, who has been battling stage 4 cancer for several years, continued, "At this point in my life, with my health diagnosis—sorry if I start crying—with fighting a horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me. We told it together. We told our truths, and we are standing by our truths."