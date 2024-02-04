Kandi Burruss Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta After 14 Seasons

You know Kandi Burruss, she's all about the girl power. And with great power comes great ability to shock on the red carpet.
The singer picked the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 to share that she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," Burruss told Variety, explaining why she's leaving the Bravo series. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."
The former Xscape singer certainly dressed for a grand announcement, glittering in a sexy gown trimmed with festive silver fringe by Retrofête. (See all the red carpet looks at the 2024 Grammys.)
But while she's got some new irons in the fire to look forward to, Burruss said it was simply time for a change. She's been on the legendary Atlanta installment of the hit franchise since almost the beginning, joining in 2009 during the show's second season.
"It's just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, 'Why do you keep doing it?'" she shared. "And I was like, 'Well I think because I've just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?' So I was just like, You know what? I'm going to take a break, I'm going to take a moment… I'm not coming back this year.'"
So you're saying there's a chance this isn't the end?
But even if it is, RHOA fans have been through a lot with Burruss through the years, the heavenly high points including Burruss tying the knot with Todd Tucker in 2014 and the arrivals of their son Ace in 2016 and daughter Blaze in 2019. Rounding out the family is Burruss' daughter Riley and Tucker's daughter Kaela, from respective previous relationships.
Meanwhile, it wasn't all that long ago that Burruss was teasing a major RHOA casting shakeup.
"I do believe that some old—I don't want to say old—but previous cast members will be back," the Grammy winner exclusively told E! News at Variety's Women of Reality TV Dinner presented by DIRECTV Nov. 29. "I don't know how many, but I do think at least one."
Little did anyone know, she would be part of the shakeup!
Add this to one of the most surprising things to happen before a Grammys ceremony. Check out more of the most shocking moments ever from music's biggest night:
(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)