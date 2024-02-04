Kandi Burruss Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta After 14 Seasons

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

You know Kandi Burruss, she's all about the girl power. And with great power comes great ability to shock on the red carpet.

The singer picked the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 to share that she won't be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta next season.

"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," Burruss told Variety, explaining why she's leaving the Bravo series. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."

The former Xscape singer certainly dressed for a grand announcement, glittering in a sexy gown trimmed with festive silver fringe by Retrofête. (See all the red carpet looks at the 2024 Grammys.)

But while she's got some new irons in the fire to look forward to, Burruss said it was simply time for a change. She's been on the legendary Atlanta installment of the hit franchise since almost the beginning, joining in 2009 during the show's second season.