Bruce Willis and Ex Demi Moore Celebrate Daughter Tallulah's 30th Birthday

Yippee-Ki-Yay, family all the way.
Demi Moore shared a rare photo of ex-husband Bruce Willis at their daughter Tallulah Willis' 30th birthday celebration Dec. 3. The actor, who has stayed away from the spotlight for years amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia, appears with the two in a backyard, wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a gray scarf and a gray and light blue baseball cap.
Demi captioned her Instagram post, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday," adding a heart symbol.
The Ghost actress also shared a second photo that showed her, Tallulah, her and Bruce's daughter Scout Willis, 32, and the birthday girl's partner Justin Acee.
In addition to Tallulah and Scout, the retired Die Hard star and his ex-wife—who divorced in 2000—are also parents to daughter Rumer Willis, 35. Last April, the House Bunny actress gave birth to her and partner Derek Richard Thomas' first baby, daughter Louetta, who is Bruce and Demi's first grandchild.
Bruce lives with his wife of 14 years, Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. The actor, his spouse, his ex and kids have often gotten together over the years and the entire family had united in March 2022 to announce that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, was impacting his cognitive abilities, and would be stepped away from his acting career.
Less than a year later, in mid-February 2023, they revealed that Bruce's condition had worsened and he had received an updated diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which causes symptoms such as communication challenges.
In October, Bruce's longtime friend and Moonlighting colleague Glenn Gordon Caron gave an update on the 68-year-old, telling the New York Post the actor was "not totally verbal" anymore.
"He used to be a voracious reader—he didn't want anyone to know that—and he's not reading now," he explained. "All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce."
Last week, Demi shared another update on her ex. "Given the givings," she said on Good Morning America Jan. 31, "he's doing very well."
