Bruce Willis and Ex Demi Moore Celebrate Daughter Tallulah's 30th Birthday

Demi Moore shared a rare photo of Bruce Willis at their daughter Tallulah Willis' birthday celebration, held almost a year after the family revealed the actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

By Corinne Heller Feb 04, 2024 11:56 PMTags
Demi MooreBirthdaysBruce WillisCeleb Kids
Watch: How Demi Moore’s Kids Are Coping With Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

Yippee-Ki-Yay, family all the way.

Demi Moore shared a rare photo of ex-husband Bruce Willis at their daughter Tallulah Willis' 30th birthday celebration Dec. 3. The actor, who has stayed away from the spotlight for years amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia, appears with the two in a backyard, wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a gray scarf and a gray and light blue baseball cap.

Demi captioned her Instagram post, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday," adding a heart symbol.

The Ghost actress also shared a second photo that showed her, Tallulah, her and Bruce's daughter Scout Willis, 32, and the birthday girl's partner Justin Acee.

In addition to Tallulah and Scout, the retired Die Hard star and his ex-wife—who divorced in 2000—are also parents to daughter Rumer Willis, 35. Last April, the House Bunny actress gave birth to her and partner Derek Richard Thomas' first baby, daughter Louetta, who is Bruce and Demi's first grandchild.

photos
Ryan Reynolds, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson and Other Proud Girl Dads

Bruce lives with his wife of 14 yearsEmma Heming Willis, and their daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. The actor, his spouse, his ex and kids have often gotten together over the years and the entire family had united in March 2022 to announce that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, was impacting his cognitive abilities, and would be stepped away from his acting career.

Less than a year later, in mid-February 2023, they revealed that Bruce's condition had worsened and he had received an updated diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, which causes symptoms such as communication challenges.

In October, Bruce's longtime friend and Moonlighting colleague Glenn Gordon Caron gave an update on the 68-year-old, telling the New York Post the actor was "not totally verbal" anymore.

"He used to be a voracious reader—he didn't want anyone to know that—and he's not reading now," he explained. "All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he's still Bruce."

Last week, Demi shared another update on her ex. "Given the givings," she said on Good Morning America Jan. 31, "he's doing very well."

Look back at Bruce's sweet family moments over the years:

Instagram / Demi Moore

Tallulah Willis' 30th Birthday Celebration

In February 2024, Demi Moore shared this pic of her ex-husband with the youngest of the three daughters they share together, writing, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday."

Instagram / Emma Willis

"Grateful and Thankful"

In November 2023, the actor celebrated his first Thanksgiving since being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier that year. His wife Emma Heming Willis shared this photo from Bruce's 68th birthday party from March.

"I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love," she wrote. "Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Blended Family

Bruce Willis stepped out with his wife Emma Heming Willis to celebrate the release of ex Demi Moore's 2019 memoir Inside Out. He is joined by his three daughters with the G.I. Jane actress, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Adventure Is Out There

Bruce and Emma appear on a hike with their daughters Evelyn Willis and Mabel Willis.

Phil Faraone/VMN18/Getty Images For Comedy Central

All Smiles

The actor posed with his ex-wife and their daughters Rumer and Tallulah backstage at his Comedy Central roast in 2018.

Instagram

Three Generations

Bruce became a grandpa in April 2023 when Rumer welcomed a baby girl named Louetta.

Instagram

Newest Addition

The entire family got together to celebrate the birth of Rumer's baby.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Backstage Buddies

Bruce had two special vistors when he starred in Broadway's Misery in 2016.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Broadway Bunch

The family showed up in full force to support Rumer's 2015 Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Feeling Festive

"I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers," Emma captioned this family Christmas photo. "Now that’s 2020 for you."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Movie Date

Bruce took his three oldest daughters to the Over the Hedge premiere in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Sweet Kisses

The dad of five shared a sweet moment with daughter Mabel.

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Daddy's Girls

Tallulah, Scout and Rumer joined their dad at a Bruce Willis Charity Foundation in 2005.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Dancing With the Fam

The family celebrated Rumer's Dancing With the Stars win with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Instagram/Rumer Willis

Polaroid Memories

"What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter," Rumer captioned this throwback photo. "I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

A Birthday to Remember

Emma rang in her 43rd birthday in 2021 with Bruce and their daughters, as well as Rumer and Demi.

Instagram

'Tis the Season

The family spent Christmas 2022 together.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Star Status

Bruce was joined by mom Marlene and his three oldest daughters when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Happy Haunts

The action star dressed up with Mabel and Evelyn on Halloween 2021.

Instagram/Tallulah Willis

Getting Silly

Tallulah jokingly captioned this photo of herself and dad Bruce making silly faces, "high drama club."

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Snow Squad

Evelyn and Mabel hit the slopes during a family ski trip.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gang's All Here

The family, including Demi's then-husband Ashton Kutcher, stepped out to watch Rumer in 2008's The House Bunny.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Disney Magic

Bruce and Emma took their kids to Walt Disney World in 2017.

Instagram/Emma Heming Willis

Proud Parents

"First time performing in a play for these two!" Emma wrote on Instagram 2018. "Mabel played Molly and Evelyn as Sandy in an Off-off-off-off-off-off Broadway [winking emoji] production of Annie. The whole cast and production was stellar—Mom and Dad couldn’t be prouder."

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

3

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

3

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

4

Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Grammys Moment

5

Untangling the Complicated Savanah Soto Murder Case