Bruce Willis and Ex Demi Moore Celebrate Daughter Tallulah's 30th Birthday

Yippee-Ki-Yay, family all the way.

Demi Moore shared a rare photo of ex-husband Bruce Willis at their daughter Tallulah Willis' 30th birthday celebration Dec. 3. The actor, who has stayed away from the spotlight for years amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia, appears with the two in a backyard, wearing a black jacket, gray pants, a gray scarf and a gray and light blue baseball cap.

Demi captioned her Instagram post, "Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday," adding a heart symbol.

The Ghost actress also shared a second photo that showed her, Tallulah, her and Bruce's daughter Scout Willis, 32, and the birthday girl's partner Justin Acee.

In addition to Tallulah and Scout, the retired Die Hard star and his ex-wife—who divorced in 2000—are also parents to daughter Rumer Willis, 35. Last April, the House Bunny actress gave birth to her and partner Derek Richard Thomas' first baby, daughter Louetta, who is Bruce and Demi's first grandchild.