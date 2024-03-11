Why Robert Downey Jr. and Ke Huy Quan's 2024 Oscars Moment Is Leaving Fans Divided

Watch : 2024 Oscars Recap: Naked Surprises, Wardrobe Malfunctions & More Must-See Moments!

Every eye was on Robert Downey Jr. all at once during the Oscars 2024.

The Oppenheimer star won his first-ever Academy Award on March 10, beating out Barbie's Ryan Gosling, Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo, Killers of the Flower Moon's Robert De Niro and American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role prize. (Click here to see the full list of winners.)

However, some viewers were not impressed with the way he accepted his Oscar from last year's Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan. In video circulating on social media, Downey Jr. did not appear to make eye contact with Quan during their onstage encounter, briskly taking the award from the Everything Everywhere All at Once star before shaking presenter Tim Robbins' hand.

Downey Jr. also seemingly didn't notice Quan attempting to give him the winner's envelope, instead sharing a fist-bump with presenter Sam Rockwell before turning around to address the audience inside the Dolby Theatre.