Why Robert Downey Jr. and Ke Huy Quan's 2024 Oscars Moment Is Leaving Fans Divided

Every eye was on Robert Downey Jr. all at once during the Oscars 2024.
The Oppenheimer star won his first-ever Academy Award on March 10, beating out Barbie's Ryan Gosling, Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo, Killers of the Flower Moon's Robert De Niro and American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role prize. (Click here to see the full list of winners.)
However, some viewers were not impressed with the way he accepted his Oscar from last year's Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan. In video circulating on social media, Downey Jr. did not appear to make eye contact with Quan during their onstage encounter, briskly taking the award from the Everything Everywhere All at Once star before shaking presenter Tim Robbins' hand.
Downey Jr. also seemingly didn't notice Quan attempting to give him the winner's envelope, instead sharing a fist-bump with presenter Sam Rockwell before turning around to address the audience inside the Dolby Theatre.
The interaction was perceived as a snub by several social media users, with one writing on X, "Robert Downey Jr. could have been a little more responsive to Ke Huy Quan when accepting his first Oscar."
A second Oscar spectator accused Downey Jr. of being "rude," while a third critic said the exchange "showed a real lack of class."
But some RDJ fans believe the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment was "blown way out of proportion." As one X user noted, "Getting on that stage knowing you have 45 seconds to talk has to be intense ... There were four other guys on that stage, and some were his close friends."
Although the Iron Man actor's run-in with Quan was brief during the Oscars telecast, the two were actually in great spirits backstage.
In fact, Downey Jr. was photographed shaking hands with the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom alum, before the two hopped into a group selfie with Quan's fellow co-presenters. And after posing for photos in the press room, Downey Jr. was seen giving Quan a friendly hug.
Downey Jr.'s Oscar win capped off a sweeping award season, during which he also received a Golden Globe and a SAG Award earlier this year for his portrayal of former United States Atomic Energy Commission chair Lewis Strauss.
Oppenheimer also won big during the Oscars, taking home seven awards including Best Picture, Best Directing for Christopher Nolan and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy.
E! News has reached out to reps for Downey Jr. and Quan for comment but hasn't heard back.
