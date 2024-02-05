Why Miley Cyrus Nearly Missed Her First-Ever Grammy Win

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

Miley Cyrus nearly didn't make it to this party in the U.S.A.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, the singer admitted that she almost didn't arrive in time for the presentation of the Best Pop Solo Performance award, which her song "Flowers" was nominated for alongside Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire, "Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red." After presenter Mariah Carey revealed her name, Miley told the crowd inside Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, "I just got stuck in the rain and traffic, and thought I was gonna miss this moment." (See the complete list of winners here.)

She jokingly continued, "I could have missed the award—that's fine—but not Mariah Carey."

Indeed, the sky was not so blue in Malibu—or anywhere near the L.A. area—on music's biggest night as a major storm tore through Southern California. But not only did Miley make it to the star-studded event to pick up her first-ever Grammy, but she also had plenty of time to change out of her metallic Maison Margiela red carpet look and slip into a long black gown for her onstage encounter with Mariah. (See every star on the red carpet here.)