Why Miley Cyrus Nearly Missed Her First-Ever Grammy Win

Miley Cyrus nearly didn't make it to this party in the U.S.A.
At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, the singer admitted that she almost didn't arrive in time for the presentation of the Best Pop Solo Performance award, which her song "Flowers" was nominated for alongside Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire, "Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red." After presenter Mariah Carey revealed her name, Miley told the crowd inside Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, "I just got stuck in the rain and traffic, and thought I was gonna miss this moment." (See the complete list of winners here.)
She jokingly continued, "I could have missed the award—that's fine—but not Mariah Carey."
Indeed, the sky was not so blue in Malibu—or anywhere near the L.A. area—on music's biggest night as a major storm tore through Southern California. But not only did Miley make it to the star-studded event to pick up her first-ever Grammy, but she also had plenty of time to change out of her metallic Maison Margiela red carpet look and slip into a long black gown for her onstage encounter with Mariah. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Calling the moment "too iconic," Miley gushed to the "Heartbreaker" artist, "I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything."
And it seems the two share a common love of butterflies. As her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus looked on from the crowd, Miley explained how she related to a story about a little boy "that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly."
"His parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited, he just went outside in the sun and started swinging," she shared. "With no luck, he sat down on the ground. He finally let go and he surrendered, and he was okay that he wasn't going to catch this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose."
The Hannah Montana alum added, "And this song flowers is my butterfly."
