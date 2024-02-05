Why Miley Cyrus Nearly Missed Her First-Ever Grammy Win

Miley Cyrus was almost late to the 2024 Grammys, joking when she won Best Pop Solo Performance that she would've been mad had she missed her chance to receive her first-ever Grammy from Mariah Carey.

Miley Cyrus nearly didn't make it to this party in the U.S.A.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, the singer admitted that she almost didn't arrive in time for the presentation of the Best Pop Solo Performance award, which her song "Flowers" was nominated for alongside Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire, "Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" and Doja Cat's "Paint the Town Red." After presenter Mariah Carey revealed her name, Miley told the crowd inside Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, "I just got stuck in the rain and traffic, and thought I was gonna miss this moment." (See the complete list of winners here.)

She jokingly continued, "I could have missed the award—that's fine—but not Mariah Carey."

Indeed, the sky was not so blue in Malibu—or anywhere near the L.A. area—on music's biggest night as a major storm tore through Southern California. But not only did Miley make it to the star-studded event to pick up her first-ever Grammy, but she also had plenty of time to change out of her metallic Maison Margiela red carpet look and slip into a long black gown for her onstage encounter with Mariah. (See every star on the red carpet here.) 

 

Calling the moment "too iconic," Miley gushed to the "Heartbreaker" artist, "I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything."

And it seems the two share a common love of butterflies. As her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus looked on from the crowd, Miley explained how she related to a story about a little boy "that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly."

"His parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited, he just went outside in the sun and started swinging," she shared. "With no luck, he sat down on the ground. He finally let go and he surrendered, and he was okay that he wasn't going to catch this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose."

The Hannah Montana alum added, "And this song flowers is my butterfly."

To see who else won big at the 2024 Grammys, keep reading.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights- Taylor SwiftSOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
"Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

