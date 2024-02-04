Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Masked Date at the 2024 Grammys? Why This Scary Look Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Watch : Most DARING Grammys Fashion: JLo, Harry Styles, Madonna, Cardi B & More

Kelly Osbourne's date to the 2024 Grammys is just that metal.

While at first it might have been a little startling/downright terrifying when she hit the red carpet alongside a fellow sporting a leather mask, all hope was not gone.

Rather, it was most fitting that her partner Sid Wilson wore that ghastly accessory, being a member of Slipknot after all. The heavy metal band, nominated for Best Metal Performance for "Hive Mind," is known for wearing masks on stage (and on magazine covers, etc.) so really this made perfect sense. And otherwise the 47-year-old did dress for the occasion alongside Osbourne in her glamorous strapless goth look by Christian Siriano before joining his bandmates for a four-times-as-disturbing photo op.

But romance was in the air along with the strains of death metal, his appearance with Osbourne marking the rarest of public date nights for the couple, who share 15-month-old son Sidney.