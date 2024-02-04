Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Masked Date at the 2024 Grammys? Why This Scary Look Actually Makes Perfect Sense

True to form, Kelly Osbourne's date to the 2024 Grammys wore a pretty freaky mask on the red carpet Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

Kelly Osbourne's date to the 2024 Grammys is just that metal.

While at first it might have been a little startling/downright terrifying when she hit the red carpet alongside a fellow sporting a leather mask, all hope was not gone.

Rather, it was most fitting that her partner Sid Wilson wore that ghastly accessory, being a member of Slipknot after all. The heavy metal band, nominated for Best Metal Performance for "Hive Mind," is known for wearing masks on stage (and on magazine covers, etc.) so really this made perfect sense. And otherwise the 47-year-old did dress for the occasion alongside Osbourne in her glamorous strapless goth look by Christian Siriano before joining his bandmates for a four-times-as-disturbing photo op.

But romance was in the air along with the strains of death metal, his appearance with Osbourne marking the rarest of public date nights for the couple, who share 15-month-old son Sidney.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before they headed out for the evening, Osbourne shared a few getting-ready pics on Instagram Stories, including one in which she shared a kiss with her man before he put the mask on.

And then another one with the headgear for good measure.

Instagram Story/Kelly Osbourne

All, incidentally, quite rare because the sweet couple have been diligent about maintaining their privacy as a family, give or take the occasional amazing photo of Sidney in a bat costume. (Because certain things run in the family.)

Instagram Story/Kelly Osbourne

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" Osbourne wrote in a 2022 Valentine's Day post, making their relationship Instagram-official. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

 

So now that you know who's who and you've gotten over the initial shock of seeing a literal leather-face get out of a limo, check out all the fashion, from the haute couture to the truly outré, on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards:

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Landon Barker

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gayle King

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Chris Appleton

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Loni Love

in Ofuure.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Laverne Cox / GETTY IMAGES

Laverne Cox

in Comme des Garçons.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Victoria Monet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

in Christian Siriano.

Johnny Nunez / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheila E.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Zach Bryan

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Slipknot

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BoyGenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Bake

in Thom Browne.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Francis Specker/CBS

Josh Groban

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

SiR

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne,

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ve'ondre Mitchell

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dawn Richard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlotte Lawrence

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Skrillex

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rufus Wainwright

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kaskade

Stewart Cook/CBS

Ella Balinska

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Arielle Vandenberg

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tessa Brooks

in Rabanne.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

