Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Masked Date at the 2024 Grammys? Why This Scary Look Actually Makes Perfect Sense

Kelly Osbourne's date to the 2024 Grammys is just that metal.
While at first it might have been a little startling/downright terrifying when she hit the red carpet alongside a fellow sporting a leather mask, all hope was not gone.
Rather, it was most fitting that her partner Sid Wilson wore that ghastly accessory, being a member of Slipknot after all. The heavy metal band, nominated for Best Metal Performance for "Hive Mind," is known for wearing masks on stage (and on magazine covers, etc.) so really this made perfect sense. And otherwise the 47-year-old did dress for the occasion alongside Osbourne in her glamorous strapless goth look by Christian Siriano before joining his bandmates for a four-times-as-disturbing photo op.
But romance was in the air along with the strains of death metal, his appearance with Osbourne marking the rarest of public date nights for the couple, who share 15-month-old son Sidney.
Before they headed out for the evening, Osbourne shared a few getting-ready pics on Instagram Stories, including one in which she shared a kiss with her man before he put the mask on.
And then another one with the headgear for good measure.
All, incidentally, quite rare because the sweet couple have been diligent about maintaining their privacy as a family, give or take the occasional amazing photo of Sidney in a bat costume. (Because certain things run in the family.)
"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" Osbourne wrote in a 2022 Valentine's Day post, making their relationship Instagram-official. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."
So now that you know who's who and you've gotten over the initial shock of seeing a literal leather-face get out of a limo, check out all the fashion, from the haute couture to the truly outré, on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards: