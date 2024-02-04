Alix Earle Makes 2024 Grammys Debut After Forgetting Shoes

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

Get ready for the Grammys with Alix Earle.

The TikTok star scored an invite to music's biggest night, and she made sure her night would be worthy of a viral moment.

For the occasion, Alix donned a classically chic black, sleeveless gown with a cowl neckline. She kept her accessories simple with silver rings, open-toed black heels and finished off the look with her hair loose and long. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

However, as the 23-year-old revealed to her followers, it wasn't exactly a smooth journey to music's biggest night. In a video shared to TikTok ahead of the Feb. 4 ceremony, Alix explained she flew out to Los Angeles specifically for the event and therefore she only had to pack a gown for the red carpet and an outfit for any after parties.

"A gown in here, an outfit for an after party," she said of her suitcase. "I'm literally flying out there for twenty-four hours."

However, when she landed in Los Angeles—after being driving to the airport by her boyfriend Braxton Berrios—Alix realized she left behind one key detail: her shoes. However if her red carpet look is any indication, it was a problem easily remedied.