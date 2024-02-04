Alix Earle Makes 2024 Grammys Debut After Forgetting Shoes

TikToker Alix Earle walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards—all after forgetting to pack herself shoes.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 04, 2024 10:30 PMTags
Red CarpetCelebritiesGrammysTikTokAlix Earle
Watch: 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

Get ready for the Grammys with Alix Earle.

The TikTok star scored an invite to music's biggest night, and she made sure her night would be worthy of a viral moment. 

For the occasion, Alix donned a classically chic black, sleeveless gown with a cowl neckline. She kept her accessories simple with silver rings, open-toed black heels and finished off the look with her hair loose and long. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

However, as the 23-year-old revealed to her followers, it wasn't exactly a smooth journey to music's biggest night. In a video shared to TikTok ahead of the Feb. 4 ceremony, Alix explained she flew out to Los Angeles specifically for the event and therefore she only had to pack a gown for the red carpet and an outfit for any after parties.

"A gown in here, an outfit for an after party," she said of her suitcase. "I'm literally flying out there for twenty-four hours."

However, when she landed in Los Angeles—after being driving to the airport by her boyfriend Braxton Berrios—Alix realized she left behind one key detail: her shoes. However if her red carpet look is any indication, it was a problem easily remedied. 

photos
2024 Pre-Grammys Parties

As for the rest of her pre-show prep? It included skincare on the plane and a spray tan at 1 a.m. when she landed because, as she put it, "We can't be looking pasty."

On the flight over, Alix also had an emotional moment in which she reflected on her journey.

"I started crying," she said in a voiceover, "because I was like, 'What is my life? What is going on right now, how am I on my way to L.A. to go to the Grammys?'"

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

But there she is, and Alix will be present to see how many awards the evening's top contenders—including SZAPhoebe BridgesTaylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo—end up taking home. 

Until then, keep reading to see all the best red carpet looks at the 2024 Grammys. 

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Landon Barker

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gayle King

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Chris Appleton

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Loni Love

in Ofuure.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Laverne Cox / GETTY IMAGES

Laverne Cox

in Comme des Garçons.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Victoria Monet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

in Christian Siriano.

Johnny Nunez / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheila E.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Zach Bryan

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Slipknot

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BoyGenius' Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Bake

in Thom Browne.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chris Olsen

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

Francis Specker/CBS

Josh Groban

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

SiR

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brothers Osborne's TJ Osborne & John Osborne,

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ve'ondre Mitchell

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dawn Richard

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Charlotte Lawrence

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Skrillex

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rufus Wainwright

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kaskade

Stewart Cook/CBS

Ella Balinska

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Arielle Vandenberg

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Tessa Brooks

in Rabanne.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2024: See the Complete Winners List

2

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

How to Watch the 2024 Grammys and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

4

Who Is Kelly Osbourne's Masked Date at the 2024 Grammys?

5

Untangling the Complicated Savanah Soto Murder Case