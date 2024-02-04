Exclusive

Maluma Reveals the Fatherhood Advice He Got From Marc Anthony

Maluma, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Susana Gomez, reveals to E! News that Marc Anthony gave him the best advice about becoming a dad.

Dad-to-be Maluma got some key fatherhood advice from a longtime friend and collaborator: Marc Anthony.

In fact, the singer-songwriter said the fellow Latin pop star is the person who has given him the best words of wisdom about raising kids.

"He said once, 'You need to be very patient, man. Be calm, patient,'" Maluma told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the red carpet at record producer Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys party Feb. 3, one day before the 2024 Grammy Awards. "'Everything changes when you're gonna become a dad, so you'd better take it easy.'"

The 30-year-old, who is nominated for a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album for his record Don Juan at the Feb. 4 ceremony, revealed in October that his girlfriend Susana Gomez is pregnant with their first baby.

He announced the news in his new music video "Procura," which includes glimpses at the pair's road to romance and parenthood. The footage also shows the couple celebrating their upcoming arrival at a sex reveal party, which shows they are expecting a baby girl. Both Maluma and Susana also wear matching necklaces that spell out the name "Paris."

Marc, 55, is a father of seven. The four-time Grammy winner shares daughter Arianna, 29, and son Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado, sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 20, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, and an 8-month-old baby with wife Nadia Ferreira.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

