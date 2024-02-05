Blue Ivy Steals the Show While Jay-Z Accepts 2024 Grammys Global Impact Award

The 2024 Grammys got a special appearance from Beyoncé and Jay Z, who brought their daughter Blue Ivy Carter on stage to accept his Global Impact Award.

Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is a star in the making. 

After all, all eyes were on the 11-year-old at the 2024 Grammys when her dad brought her on stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena while he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. (See all the winners here.)

"Just in life, as my daughter sits and stares at me [as] nervous as I am," Jay said at one point during his acceptance speech before turning back to the audience to deliver some solid life advice. "Just in life, you gotta keep showing up."

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper then held hands with his daughter, who wore a beautiful, strapless white gown, while he finished the rest of his speech. From the crowd, Beyoncé, clad in a white cowboy hat with a bedazzled checkered Louis Vuitton blazer and skirt, cheered on her family. 

Despite not walking the Grammys 2024 red carpet, the appearance of Bey and Jay—who also share twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, 6—at the Feb. 4 ceremony drummed up talk before they even appeared. 

In fact, the RENAISSANCE singer and rapper even got a special announcement during the opening monologue from host Trevor Noah, who also shouted out nominees like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo

"If you're wondering," Trevor said in his opening remarks, "yes, Beyoncé and Jay-Z will be joining us here."

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Keep reading for see all of the artists who won big at the 2024 Grammys. 

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

