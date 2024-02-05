Blue Ivy Steals the Show While Jay-Z Accepts 2024 Grammys Global Impact Award

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is a star in the making.

After all, all eyes were on the 11-year-old at the 2024 Grammys when her dad brought her on stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena while he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. (See all the winners here.)

"Just in life, as my daughter sits and stares at me [as] nervous as I am," Jay said at one point during his acceptance speech before turning back to the audience to deliver some solid life advice. "Just in life, you gotta keep showing up."

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper then held hands with his daughter, who wore a beautiful, strapless white gown, while he finished the rest of his speech. From the crowd, Beyoncé, clad in a white cowboy hat with a bedazzled checkered Louis Vuitton blazer and skirt, cheered on her family.

Despite not walking the Grammys 2024 red carpet, the appearance of Bey and Jay—who also share twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, 6—at the Feb. 4 ceremony drummed up talk before they even appeared.