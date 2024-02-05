Grammys 2024: Why Trevor Noah Wants Revenge on NFL Fans Who Are Mad at Taylor Swift

Watch : Gracie Abrams Shares the Best Advice That Taylor Swift Gave Her on Tour!

Bringing up Taylor Swift in an awards show monologue never goes out of style.

And Trevor Noah, hosting the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year, was characteristically on point Feb. 4 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. While he kicked off by practically summoning Meryl Streep out of thin air—"You thought I was lying!" he exclaimed as the empty chair next to her son-in-law Mark Ronson was then filled by the three-time Oscar winner—he soon got around to mentioning the silliest controversy of the year.

"I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift," Noah noted after addressing the statuesque singer's entrance. "Right? Like she's controlling the cameras at the games. Like, just let her live, let her live."

"In fact, on Taylor's behalf, you know what I'm gonna do?" he offered. "I'm gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I'm gonna get revenge. Every time someone says 'Taylor Swift,' I'm gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football. That's what I'll do—cut, bam, just like that! Oh, yeah, you like that, Terry Crews?! You better fix your face, Terry!"

Cut to the America's Got Talent host who spent six years in the NFL. But more importantly...