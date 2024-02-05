Grammys Mistakenly Name Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" As Best Rap Song Winner

This Grammy flub is not fantastic.
During the 2024 Grammys pre-telecast ceremony Feb. 4, "Scientists & Engineers" by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane took home the award for Best Rap Song. However, on social media, the Grammys mistakenly named fellow nominee "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua as the category's winner. (See the full list of winners here.)
While the post on X, formerly Twitter, was swiftly deleted and replaced with the actual winners, that wasn't before the internet took note. In fact, several of Nicki's fans took the opportunity to point out that the 12-time nominee has never walked away winner from music's biggest night, with one person writing under the Recording Academy's corrected Best Rap Song post, "You should be ashamed for robbing Nicki for the past 13 years." Other Barbz expressed similar frustration on Nicki's behalf, with another noting, "They keep playing with Nicki..." while a third chimed in, "THEY TRYING TO INSULT BARBZ & NICKI."
Best Rap song isn't the only category the Nicki and Ice Spice's track from Barbie was up for at the 66th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com area in Los Angeles.
"Barbie World" was also nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media, with it's fellow Barbie song "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas taking home the award during the pre-telecast show. In fact, it was a Barbie-heavy category as Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and the Ryan Gosling-sung "I'm Just Ken" were also up for the award as well as Rihanna for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Keep reading to see all the winners from the 2024 Grammys.