Grammys Mistakenly Name Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World" As Best Rap Song Winner

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

This Grammy flub is not fantastic.

During the 2024 Grammys pre-telecast ceremony Feb. 4, "Scientists & Engineers" by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane took home the award for Best Rap Song. However, on social media, the Grammys mistakenly named fellow nominee "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua as the category's winner. (See the full list of winners here.)

While the post on X, formerly Twitter, was swiftly deleted and replaced with the actual winners, that wasn't before the internet took note. In fact, several of Nicki's fans took the opportunity to point out that the 12-time nominee has never walked away winner from music's biggest night, with one person writing under the Recording Academy's corrected Best Rap Song post, "You should be ashamed for robbing Nicki for the past 13 years." Other Barbz expressed similar frustration on Nicki's behalf, with another noting, "They keep playing with Nicki..." while a third chimed in, "THEY TRYING TO INSULT BARBZ & NICKI."