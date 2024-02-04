Come & Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Bangin' Hair Transformation

Watch : Selena Gomez to Play MUSIC ICON in New Biopic

For Selena Gomez, the heart wants what it wants...and currently, that means bangs.

The "Come & Get It" singer showcased a new hairstyle that featured a bottleneck fringe at the Feb. 3 Los Angeles premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's new film Lola.

Selena, who does not appear in the film, wore a black tuxedo jacket, matching pants and white corset top. The 31-year-old paired the look with cream pumps to the event, where she and her pal posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Also spotted at the premiere: Nicola's husband Brooklyn Beckham, his mom Victoria Beckham, his brother Cruz Beckham, the guest of honor's brother Will Peltz, her Lola costars Virginia Madsen, Raven Goodwin and Luke David Blumm, plus Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Melanie Lynskey and couple Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman.

Lola marks Nicola's directorial and screenwriting debut. She also plays the title character in the film.

"@NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham we could not be more proud of you!" Victoria wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola. officially in theatres February 9th! Kisses xx @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham."