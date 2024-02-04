Come & Get a Look at Selena Gomez's Bangin' Hair Transformation

Selena Gomez debuted a new hairstyle at the premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's film Lola, her directorial debut.

For Selena Gomez, the heart wants what it wants...and currently, that means bangs.

The "Come & Get It" singer showcased a new hairstyle that featured a bottleneck fringe at the Feb. 3 Los Angeles premiere of her friend Nicola Peltz Beckham's new film Lola.

Selena, who does not appear in the film, wore a black tuxedo jacket, matching pants and white corset top. The 31-year-old paired the look with cream pumps to the event, where she and her pal posed for photos together on the red carpet.

Also spotted at the premiere: Nicola's husband Brooklyn Beckham, his mom Victoria Beckham, his brother Cruz Beckham, the guest of honor's brother Will Peltz, her Lola costars Virginia MadsenRaven Goodwin and Luke David Blumm, plus Tesla CEO Elon MuskMelanie Lynskey and couple Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman.

Lola marks Nicola's directorial and screenwriting debut. She also plays the title character in the film.

"@NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham we could not be more proud of you!" Victoria wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola. officially in theatres February 9th! Kisses xx @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham."

Selena Gomez Through the Years

Selena and Nicola have been friends since 2022 and even have matching "angel" tattoos.

"I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September [2022], the Academy Gala," Nicola told Cosmopolitan in an interview published last March. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much."

The Bates Motel actress continued, "She's truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I've known her forever."

Selena has worn hairstyles with various types of bangs several times over the years. See more celebs who have debuted hair transformations in the past:

