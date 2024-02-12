Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Have Fans Screaming "Yeah"

Usher had us fallin' in love with his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The "Yeah!" singer did not disappoint when he took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 11, following the second quarter of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. (See all the stars who made it out for the event here.)
After all, he performed a medley of his dance-floor-ready hits, including "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," "OMG" and "Love in This Club." The R&B star—who arrived on stage decked out in all-white and accessorized with a single, Michael Jackson-inspired glove before changing into a bejeweled get-up and skated around on rollerblades—also worked in some slower jams, including aughts staples "Confession Pt. II," "Caught Up," "Burn," and "U Got It Bad."
And the song selection wasn't the only part of Usher's 13-minute performance that made us want to say, "Oh my god." The Grammy winner took his "30 Years in the Making" show—which coincides with the release of his new album Coming Home—to new heights by bringing out special guests Jermaine Dupri, Alicia Keys to sing "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo," H.E.R. to perform an electrifying guitar solo, Will.i.am to join him on "OMG" and Lil Jon and Ludracris to close out with their iconic collab "Yeah!"
More than a few famous faces were there to sing along to Usher's performance, too. Taylor Swift—who flew from her Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in the game—and Brittany Mahomes, wife to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, enjoyed the show from a suite, which was also shared with Travis' brother and New Heights podcast co-host Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Taylor's mom Andrea Swift.
Other stars in the audience for the halftime spectacular? Paul Rudd, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jay-Z, who was joined by his daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and Rumi Carter, 6.
The Super Bowl Halftime Show wasn't the first time Usher graced a Las Vegas—or even a Super Bowl—stage. The 45-year-old previously performed alongside headliners the Black Eyed Peas at the sporting event in 2011, and he recently finished his 100-show My Way Las Vegas residency back in December.
But headlining the coveted halftime slot holds special significance for the "U Remind Me" singer, and he wanted to highlight that in his show.
"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."
Keep reading to see more iconic moments from Usher's Super Bowl performance.