Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Have Fans Screaming "Yeah"

Watch : Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

Usher had us fallin' in love with his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The "Yeah!" singer did not disappoint when he took the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 11, following the second quarter of the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. (See all the stars who made it out for the event here.)

After all, he performed a medley of his dance-floor-ready hits, including "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love," "OMG" and "Love in This Club." The R&B star—who arrived on stage decked out in all-white and accessorized with a single, Michael Jackson-inspired glove before changing into a bejeweled get-up and skated around on rollerblades—also worked in some slower jams, including aughts staples "Confession Pt. II," "Caught Up," "Burn," and "U Got It Bad."

And the song selection wasn't the only part of Usher's 13-minute performance that made us want to say, "Oh my god." The Grammy winner took his "30 Years in the Making" show—which coincides with the release of his new album Coming Home—to new heights by bringing out special guests Jermaine Dupri, Alicia Keys to sing "If I Ain't Got You" and "My Boo," H.E.R. to perform an electrifying guitar solo, Will.i.am to join him on "OMG" and Lil Jon and Ludracris to close out with their iconic collab "Yeah!"