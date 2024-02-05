Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Welcome First Baby

Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy’s parenthood journey has officially begun. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named River Rose Viall.

Watch: Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Welcomes a Baby Girl!

Nick Viall is entering a rosy new chapter as a girl dad.

The Bachelor Nation alum and fiancée Natalie Joy welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, the couple announced Feb 5.

"River Rose Viall, 2-2-2024," they captioned a series of sweet shots in a joint Instagram post. "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

And when it comes to fatherhood, Nick—who starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before his own season of The Bachelor in 2016is here for all the right reasons.

"I've been so anxious to be a father for a really long time and whatever obstacles or stresses that come with parenthood, I'm just seeing it as all part of the experience," the Viall Files podcast host told E! News in an exclusive interview last month. "I'm really just excited to meet my daughter, excited to bring her into this world, be a parent and see what she looks like. All those first moments. I obviously want her to be healthy and happy, those are the only nerves."

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

As they settle into their journey as a family of three, they have another milestone to look forward to: Nick and Natalie's wedding.

"I think that that will be a real special moment to have her be a part of it and in photos," he said of having his daughter in attendance on their big day. "It will be a great memory." 

And they've got most of the planning done already. "There are always going to be stresses with everything," Nick, who proposed to the surgical technologist last year with a gorgeous 18-karat yellow gold set ring, told E!. "But Natalie and I are just so focused on what we do have rather than things that we have to worry about. So we're just focused on gratitude and feeling lucky because we do have so much to be grateful for, truly, with everything we have in our lives."

Instagram

And when the time comes for his little girl to steal him for a sec and ask about his reality tv past, well, he's prepared for that, too.

"I'm sure she'll learn about my experiences and we'll have some fun with it," he admitted. "I'm sure she'll give me a hard time."

Now while we cheers to Nick and Natalie's newest arrival, read on to see all the Bachelor Nation babies worth celebrating...

Nick Viall/Instagram

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy

The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor alum received his best rose yet when his fianceé gave birth to their daughter River Rose Viall Feb. 2.

Sharing a series of sweet images of their baby girl, the couple wrote, "The best part of life starts now."

Instagram / Amanda Stanton

Amanda Stanton & Michael Fogel

The Bachelor season 20 alum, who won season three of Bachelor in Paradise and also competed on the following season of the spinoff in 2017, welcomed her first baby, Rosie, with her husband Jan. 24, 2024. This is her third daughter, as she is also a mom to Kinsley and Charlie from a previous marriage.

Instagram

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

The Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed son Nash Lochland Wendt just before Thanksgiving in Canada. The little one joins brother August.


"Happy Thanksgiving from our now family of 4," Kevin wrote on Instagram Oct. 8. "Everyone meet our son Nash Lochland Wendt 10.7.23. Astrid and baby boy are doing great and ready to come home today. Our new favourite moment in life was watching August meet Nash, smiling the whole time and kissing his new baby brother."

Instagram/Becca Kufrin

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs

The Bachelor in Paradise couple found paradise in parenthood when they welcomed son Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin on Sept. 21, 2023.

Instagram/Tia Booth

Tia Booth & Taylor Mock

Nearly eight months after getting engaged at The Bachelor Live On Stage show, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Tatum Booth Mock, on Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:13 a.m.

Instagram/Vanessa Grimaldi

Vanessa Grimaldi &  Joshua Wolfe

What a gift! The former Bachelor contestant gave birth to son Winston on her 35th birthday on Sept. 29, 2022.

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

We're not calling it the most dramatic birth story ever, but "in a wild turn of events," shared the finalist from Nick Viall's season, after 90 minutes of pushing, she and her husband of nine months welcomed their honeymoon baby in an emergency C-section Jan. 18, 2022. "What was life before him???" the Arkansas native pondered of 8-pound, 6-ounce Gates Zev Gottschalk. "I can't recall."

But she is certain she and her Bachelor in Paradise love match aren't done building their family. "We'd like two or three," she told Us Weekly. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Instagram/Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

The Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorites welcomed son Dawsonnamed after Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character—in January 2022.

Instagram/Courtney Robertson

Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

Is this winning? Seventeen months after the Bachelor season 16 victor gave birth to her first child, son Joaquin, in June 2020, she and her husband set an extra seat at their Thanksgiving table for the early arrival of daughter Paloma.

A "small, but mighty" 4 pounds, 15 ounces, their newest addition "is the sweetest girl in the whole-wide-world," she raved on Instagram at the time. "Her smile lights up our days & warms my little mama heart."

Instagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Consider Nov. 20, 2021 arrival August the couple's final rose at the end of a long journey. Referencing their cycles of intrauterine insemination and IVF—one of which resulted in an ectopic pregnancy—the Canadian-bred firefighter raved of his bride-to-be, "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin."

Their plans for a family actually dated back to some early conversations on 2018's Bachelor in Paradise, she shared on Instagram, and yet "even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."

Instagram/Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham

Having raced into the world of parenting—welcoming daughter Alessi four months after their January 2019 vows and her little brother and sister in June 2021—the retired driver is ready to pump the brakes. 

"I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls," the season 22 lead said in 2022 of twins Senna and Lux completing their family. "And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."

Instagram/Lauren Bushnell Lane

Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

"Big, Big Plans", they said? On June 8, 2021, Bachelor season 20 final rose recipient and her country singer husband invited all nine pounds of Dutton Walker Lane onto the ranch. 

The couple had another run around the rodeo on Oct. 16, 2022, when they welcomed son Baker Weston Lane.

Instagram
Krystal Nielson & Miles Bowles

Years after failing to collect a rose in week six of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, the health coach grew her own little flower, giving birth to daughter Andara Rose Bowles Mar. 31, 2021 less than a year into her new romance with the San Diego-based entrepreneur. 

Though she admitted on pal Scheana Shay's podcast it was "scary" to learn she was pregnant "so soon in a relationship" and while still wed to Bachelor in Paradise love match Chris Randone, she "just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle."

Instagram
Lesley Murphy & Alex Kavanagh

The cutest little stowaway you ever did see. On Feb. 12, 2021, The Road Les Traveled creator and her fiancé invited daughter Nora Blanche Kavanagh along for the ride and she's already proven herself to be a natural adventurer. 

"Someone told me not too long ago that traveling with a baby isn't a vacation," The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games alum admitted. "It's a trip. A change of scenery. A relocation of parenting. I feel this in my bones." And yet following jaunts to Hawaii, Miami, New York and Kavanagh's native Australia, "I wouldn't trade a thing if it means I get to show this girl the world."

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Three's a crowd? Hardly. Since youngest Reed joined the mix in November 2020, the Bachelor in Paradise OG sweethearts have strongly considered rounding out their family with a fourth.

Tolbert told People he's "10 percent open to the idea," but his bride's baby fever burns much stronger.

Agreed the mom of Emmy and Brooks, "Four would be a great number. They'd have the buddy system! There's just something special about the mother-child bond and I just love it."

