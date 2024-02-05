Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Welcome First Baby

Watch : Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall Welcomes a Baby Girl!

Nick Viall is entering a rosy new chapter as a girl dad.

The Bachelor Nation alum and fiancée Natalie Joy welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, the couple announced Feb 5.

"River Rose Viall, 2-2-2024," they captioned a series of sweet shots in a joint Instagram post. "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."

And when it comes to fatherhood, Nick—who starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before his own season of The Bachelor in 2016—is here for all the right reasons.

"I've been so anxious to be a father for a really long time and whatever obstacles or stresses that come with parenthood, I'm just seeing it as all part of the experience," the Viall Files podcast host told E! News in an exclusive interview last month. "I'm really just excited to meet my daughter, excited to bring her into this world, be a parent and see what she looks like. All those first moments. I obviously want her to be healthy and happy, those are the only nerves."