Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Welcome First Baby

Nick Viall is entering a rosy new chapter as a girl dad.
The Bachelor Nation alum and fiancée Natalie Joy welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, the couple announced Feb 5.
"River Rose Viall, 2-2-2024," they captioned a series of sweet shots in a joint Instagram post. "Named after Natalie's great grandmother and niece…the best part of life starts now."
And when it comes to fatherhood, Nick—who starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before his own season of The Bachelor in 2016—is here for all the right reasons.
"I've been so anxious to be a father for a really long time and whatever obstacles or stresses that come with parenthood, I'm just seeing it as all part of the experience," the Viall Files podcast host told E! News in an exclusive interview last month. "I'm really just excited to meet my daughter, excited to bring her into this world, be a parent and see what she looks like. All those first moments. I obviously want her to be healthy and happy, those are the only nerves."
As they settle into their journey as a family of three, they have another milestone to look forward to: Nick and Natalie's wedding.
"I think that that will be a real special moment to have her be a part of it and in photos," he said of having his daughter in attendance on their big day. "It will be a great memory."
And they've got most of the planning done already. "There are always going to be stresses with everything," Nick, who proposed to the surgical technologist last year with a gorgeous 18-karat yellow gold set ring, told E!. "But Natalie and I are just so focused on what we do have rather than things that we have to worry about. So we're just focused on gratitude and feeling lucky because we do have so much to be grateful for, truly, with everything we have in our lives."
And when the time comes for his little girl to steal him for a sec and ask about his reality tv past, well, he's prepared for that, too.
"I'm sure she'll learn about my experiences and we'll have some fun with it," he admitted. "I'm sure she'll give me a hard time."
Now while we cheers to Nick and Natalie's newest arrival, read on to see all the Bachelor Nation babies worth celebrating...