Lindsay Lohan Reveals Son Luai's Special Connection to Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Watch : Lindsay Lohan to Star with MEAN GIRLS Alum in New Movie

This cool mom's baby boy has a pair of cool godparents—who are also fellow celebs.

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas have revealed that Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry are their son Luai's godfather and godmother.

On Feb. 3, the Mean Girls star and her partner watched the Golden State Warriors star and his team play against the Atlanta Hawks. At the game, Stephen approached the couple and gifted them a basketball jersey that he signed on the spot, writing, "To Luai" and "Your godparents love you!" Warriors!!" Bader later posted a photo of the garment on his Instagram Stories, while Lindsay reposted it.

Stephen's rep later confirmed to TODAY.com that he and his wife are indeed godparents to the couple's son, who is 7 months old and their first child.

Lindsay and Ayesha are friends and colleagues. The two costar in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Irish Wish, which they filmed in Ireland in 2022. The movie is set to start streaming March 15.