Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Save Son From Choking on Pasta in Home Ring Video

This Jersey Shore star just helped save his son from a very dangerous situation.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared a home Ring surveillance video that showed him and pregnant wife Lauren Sorrentino swiftly come to the aid of their eldest child, Romeo, 2, after he began choking on a piece of pasta during dinner.

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES‼️" Mike captioned his Feb. 3 Instagram post. "It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi!! He hunched over and wasn't breathing."

In the video, the 41-year-old and his wife immediately walk over to Romeo at the dining table after he begins to choke. As Mike lifts him out of his chair and starts to try to dislodge the food with back pats, Lauren walks over to the kitchen island and removes an anti-choking device from a drawer.

"It's OK," she reassures the family. "As long as he's making noise, he's not [actually] choking."

Lauren then uses the device on Romeo, with success, and gives the boy a hug as he sobs.