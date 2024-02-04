How Euphoria's Colman Domingo Met His Husband Through Craigslist

Watch : Find Out How Colman Domingo Met His Husband Through Craigslist

Almost two decades ago, actor Colman Domingo found the love of his life on Craigslist.

In a new interview, the Euphoria star recalled the unexpected way he first met the man who in 2014 became his husband, Raúl Aktanov Domingo.

"You're in Berkeley, California in 2005 and you're minding your business going into a Walgreens," Colman said on the Feb. 2 of The Graham Norton Show. "I'm just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know, facial mask. So I'm walking in and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing, beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other. I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other and he's talking to this young woman and she seemed to be angry about something."

The Fear the Walking Dead star said Raúl keep looking at him. "I get off the phone," he said. "They walk off down the street but he keeps looking back and I wave, but he just keeps going and then I'm just dumbfounded."