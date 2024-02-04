How Euphoria's Colman Domingo Met His Husband Through Craigslist

Almost two decades ago, actor Colman Domingo found the love of his life on Craigslist.
In a new interview, the Euphoria star recalled the unexpected way he first met the man who in 2014 became his husband, Raúl Aktanov Domingo.
"You're in Berkeley, California in 2005 and you're minding your business going into a Walgreens," Colman said on the Feb. 2 of The Graham Norton Show. "I'm just going there in Berkeley to get a mask for the night, you know, facial mask. So I'm walking in and I see someone walking out, has beautiful hair down to here, lip piercing, beautiful. I see this guy and we look at each other. I'm like, 'Oh my God.' And I'm on the phone and I come outside and we look at each other and he's talking to this young woman and she seemed to be angry about something."
The Fear the Walking Dead star said Raúl keep looking at him. "I get off the phone," he said. "They walk off down the street but he keeps looking back and I wave, but he just keeps going and then I'm just dumbfounded."
The Emmy winner said he ended up in a Blockbuster video store across the street. "I don't even know what I'm doing but I decided to look at my watch and it was 8:03," he said on the show, "and I came back outside and I thought, 'Is he here?' and I thought, 'Well, maybe I'll come back next Sunday and he'll be here.' I'm that kind of hopeless romantic."
Three days later, Colman found himself on Craigslist, searching for a used computer but finding himself on quite a different section of the classifieds website. "I thought maybe I'll place one of those 'Missed Connections' ads. I wondered if they work, because I would read them on the subway. I go to page two of them. As I'm reading and I see, 'Saw you outside of Walgreens. Berkeley.'"
The 54-year-old continued, "He placed an ad for me two hours before. I jumped up, I was like, 'Are you kidding me? That's me!' He described me with my fauxhawk—it was 2005."
Colman said he and Raúl met up three days later and had their first date, which ended up with the two of them spending the night together.
"I was trying to be a good boy and go home. He said, 'Can you stay over?' I said, 'Sure but let's just cuddle,'" he recalled. "We cuddled. I thought he was asleep—4:00 in the morning. I couldn't sleep and I said, 'I think I love you and you're about to change my life.' And we've been together for almost 19 years."
Colman, who also spoke about meeting his husband in a 2021 GQ interview, noted his tendency to try to manifest his wishes. "I think I'm just somebody who just believes that magic happens," he said. "I really do believe that and so I feel like, 'Oh, if I want this thing, it'll happen.'"
