Glen Powell Responds to His Mom Describing His Past Styles as "Douchey"

Glen Powell's got jokes: The Top Gun: Maverick actor offered further comment after revealing the way his mother's described some of his fashion choices.

Real funny, Mom.

After Glen Powell revealed in an E! interview that his mother Cyndy has called him out on some of his outfits, noting he "could look a little douchey," the Top Gun: Maverick took to social media to comment further—with jokes.

"Anyone have good nursing home recommendations?" the 35-year-old tweeted on X Feb. 3. "I feel like it's time."

Glen has occasionally shared Instagram posts featuring his mom and dad Glen Powell Sr., who are both 70. In November, he posted a selfie of himself with his parents at the Jefferson Memorial on their 40th anniversary, captioning the pic, "Lucky to have your love in my life every day.

Cyndy and Glen Sr. have occasionally accompanied their son to red carpet and other celebrity events over the years. The three most recently attended the premiere of the actor's latest project, Richard Linklater's film Hit Man, at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Jan. 22.

photos
Celebrity Families Wearing Matching Holiday Pajamas

"They do keep me humble, it's very funny to be on this journey with them," he told E!'s The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes of his family at the event, adding, "Obviously sometimes you don't realize the changes that are happening, but often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little."

John Sciulli/Getty Images for MPTF

His parents, Glen said, are "miss a premiere. They never miss an opportunity to celebrate me and I'm really grateful for that."

And when it comes to his style, and his mom's occasional commentary on it, the actor said, "I'm like, 'Well, Hollywood is sort of douchey sometimes. That's what we're doing here.'"

