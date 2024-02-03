Exclusive

Dylan Sprouse Reveals the Unexpected Best Part of Being Married to Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse shares his feelings with E! about married life with supermodel Barbara Palvin, months after they tied the knot.

By Corinne Heller Feb 03, 2024 11:14 PMTags
ExclusivesCouplesDylan Sprouse
Watch: Dylan Sprouse Recalls Vicious Fist Fight With Twin Cole Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse is enjoying the suite life with new wife Barbara Palvin.

The former Disney star, 31, and Hungarian supermodel, 30, married last July—five years after they began their relationship. In a Feb. 1 interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Dylan spoke about what he finds to be the best part about his marriage.

"I really like the mornings, in general," he said. "Mornings are really great, just because there is like a very calm and collected satisfaction of waking up next to your wife—which is a cool thing to say, by the way, like, 'my wife,' and also in a Borat voice, it's fun too. But when you roll over and you see your beautiful wife and she's asleep and then you see your dog and you're in your house and the things that you like, created, it's very calming and it's very nice and it makes you want to work harder."

photos
15 Secrets About The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Revealed

Dylan said that even dating Barbara inspired him to do so. "For so many years of my life, even though I have a twin, I was working for myself," he said, referring to his time acting on the Suite Life shows with brother Cole Sprouse. "From when I started dating [Barbara], I was like, 'Oh, I have someone to work for,' which makes me feel very happy, and that was nice. That's the best part."

When asked if there were any cons to being married, he said, "In my marriage? No, I don't think so."

However, while Dylan and Barbara appear to be in their honeymoon phase, the actor also noted that he sometimes gets in trouble at home for one thing: "Watching episodes of something that we should be watching together." He added, "That's a big no-no. I learned that the hard way. Don't do that."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

2
Exclusive

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About Son Jake & Millie Bobby Brown's Romance

3

Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order as Scandal Alum Joins

Dylan who stars in the upcoming film Beautiful Wedding (available on demand on Feb. 13), also spoke about his days working on The Suite Life With Cody and Zack with Cole in the mid-aughts, recalling how they once had a "vicious fistfight" in a dressing room that was accidentally interrupted by a fan.

"She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting," he said. "But that's brothers for you."

The pair reprised their roles in the spinoff series The Suite Life on Deck, which ended in 2011, seven years before he and Barbara began dating.

Look back at Dylan and the supermodel's road to romance below:

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

2023: Tiffany & Co. Event

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

2023: Super Mario World Opening at Universal Studios Hollywood

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

2022: Bones and All Premiere at Venice International Film Festival

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

2022: White Noise Premiere at Venice International Film Festival

Photopix/GC Images

2022: Arrival at Venice International Film Festival

Araya Doheny/WireImage

2022: Moonshot Premiere

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

2022: Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars After-Party

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

2022: Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2022: Bullet Train Premiere

Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

2021: Opening of Opera Season in Milan

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

2020: Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

2020: Fendi Runway Show During Milan Fashion Week

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2019: Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

George Pimentel/Getty Images

2019: Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

2018: Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

2018: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Red Carpet

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2018: Puzzle Premiere

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

2
Exclusive

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About Son Jake & Millie Bobby Brown's Romance

3

Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order as Scandal Alum Joins

4

Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

5

You've Been Saying Timothée Chalamet's Name Wrong—But He Doesn't Mind