Dylan Sprouse Reveals the Unexpected Best Part of Being Married to Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse is enjoying the suite life with new wife Barbara Palvin.
The former Disney star, 31, and Hungarian supermodel, 30, married last July—five years after they began their relationship. In a Feb. 1 interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Dylan spoke about what he finds to be the best part about his marriage.
"I really like the mornings, in general," he said. "Mornings are really great, just because there is like a very calm and collected satisfaction of waking up next to your wife—which is a cool thing to say, by the way, like, 'my wife,' and also in a Borat voice, it's fun too. But when you roll over and you see your beautiful wife and she's asleep and then you see your dog and you're in your house and the things that you like, created, it's very calming and it's very nice and it makes you want to work harder."
Dylan said that even dating Barbara inspired him to do so. "For so many years of my life, even though I have a twin, I was working for myself," he said, referring to his time acting on the Suite Life shows with brother Cole Sprouse. "From when I started dating [Barbara], I was like, 'Oh, I have someone to work for,' which makes me feel very happy, and that was nice. That's the best part."
When asked if there were any cons to being married, he said, "In my marriage? No, I don't think so."
However, while Dylan and Barbara appear to be in their honeymoon phase, the actor also noted that he sometimes gets in trouble at home for one thing: "Watching episodes of something that we should be watching together." He added, "That's a big no-no. I learned that the hard way. Don't do that."
Dylan who stars in the upcoming film Beautiful Wedding (available on demand on Feb. 13), also spoke about his days working on The Suite Life With Cody and Zack with Cole in the mid-aughts, recalling how they once had a "vicious fistfight" in a dressing room that was accidentally interrupted by a fan.
"She shuts the door and we both busted out laughing so hard, we didn't even know why we were fighting," he said. "But that's brothers for you."
The pair reprised their roles in the spinoff series The Suite Life on Deck, which ended in 2011, seven years before he and Barbara began dating.
