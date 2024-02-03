Dylan Sprouse Reveals the Unexpected Best Part of Being Married to Barbara Palvin

Watch : Dylan Sprouse Recalls Vicious Fist Fight With Twin Cole Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse is enjoying the suite life with new wife Barbara Palvin.

The former Disney star, 31, and Hungarian supermodel, 30, married last July—five years after they began their relationship. In a Feb. 1 interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Dylan spoke about what he finds to be the best part about his marriage.

"I really like the mornings, in general," he said. "Mornings are really great, just because there is like a very calm and collected satisfaction of waking up next to your wife—which is a cool thing to say, by the way, like, 'my wife,' and also in a Borat voice, it's fun too. But when you roll over and you see your beautiful wife and she's asleep and then you see your dog and you're in your house and the things that you like, created, it's very calming and it's very nice and it makes you want to work harder."