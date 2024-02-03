Exclusive

How Jon Bon Jovi Really Feels About Son Jake Bongiovi and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship

Jon Bon Jovi offered his thoughts about his son Jake Bongiovi and his fiancé Millie Bobby Brown's romance and engagement at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event.

By Corinne Heller Feb 03, 2024 9:25 PMTags
FamilyEngagementsExclusivesCeleb KidsCouplesMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Jon Bon Jovi is singing the praises of son Jake Bongiovi and fiancée Millie Bobby Brown's love song.

Speaking to E! News Feb. 2 on the red carpet at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, where he was the guest of honor, the veteran rocker offered his thoughts on the pair's engagement, which they announced last year.

"They're growing together," the Bon Jovi frontman told E! News' Keltie Knight. They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

As for whether he planned to perform at the nuptials, the 61-year-old joked, "It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it."

The rocker did not elaborate on the multiple weddings he plans to pay for. In 2022, his and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi's son, Jesse Bongiovi, 28, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light. Jon and Dorothea are also parents to daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, and son Romeo Bongiovi, 19.

 

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Millie, who will turn 20 later this month, and Jake, 21, first sparked romance rumors in mid-2021 and announced their engagement last April on Instagram. The Stranger Things actress shared a photo of the two that showed her wearing a diamond engagement ring. Jake wrote, "Forever." Months later, the couple celebrated at an engagement party.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About Son Jake & Millie Bobby Brown's Romance

2

Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order as Scandal Alum Joins

3

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

The two had first connected on Instagram. "I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," Millie told The Times last August. "I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

Jon has previously publicly given his blessing to Jake and Millie's relationship, which had come under scrutiny due to the young ages of the pair.

"I don't know if age matters," Jon told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live last May. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

Look back at Jake and Millie's road to romance below:

 

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About Son Jake & Millie Bobby Brown's Romance

2

Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order as Scandal Alum Joins

3

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

4

Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

5

You've Been Saying Timothée Chalamet's Name Wrong—But He Doesn't Mind