How Jon Bon Jovi Really Feels About Son Jake Bongiovi and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship

Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are "Madly In Love"

Jon Bon Jovi is singing the praises of son Jake Bongiovi and fiancée Millie Bobby Brown's love song.

Speaking to E! News Feb. 2 on the red carpet at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, where he was the guest of honor, the veteran rocker offered his thoughts on the pair's engagement, which they announced last year.

"They're growing together," the Bon Jovi frontman told E! News' Keltie Knight. They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

As for whether he planned to perform at the nuptials, the 61-year-old joked, "It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it's costing me for one, two, three weddings this year. They've all got great partners and we're looking forward to it."

The rocker did not elaborate on the multiple weddings he plans to pay for. In 2022, his and wife Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi's son, Jesse Bongiovi, 28, got engaged to longtime girlfriend Jesse Light. Jon and Dorothea are also parents to daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, 30, and son Romeo Bongiovi, 19.