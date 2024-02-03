Why Jason Kelce Thinks the NFL Should Continue to Show Taylor Swift on TV Game Broadcasts

Watch : Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say “I Love You” in New Video

Jason Kelce has Taylor Swift's back.

The Philadelphia Eagles center is defending his brother Travis Kelce's girlfriend amid criticism over live TV coverage of the singer's appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs star's games.

"The attention's there because the audience wants to see it," he told ABC affiliate WCPO 9 in an interview posted Feb. 2. "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that. She's a world star, she's the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."

Jason offered the NFL some words of advice. "So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her," Jason said, "and be a role model for all the young girls out there."

The athlete and his wife Kylie Kelce, parents of three young daughters, met Taylor in person for the first time Jan. 21, at the Chiefs' playoffs game against the Buffalo Bills. There, Jason went viral himself when TV coverage and social media videos showed him raking off his shirt and celebrating outside their stadium suite with fans.