Why Jason Kelce Thinks the NFL Should Continue to Show Taylor Swift on TV Game Broadcasts

Jason Kelce has Taylor Swift's back.
The Philadelphia Eagles center is defending his brother Travis Kelce's girlfriend amid criticism over live TV coverage of the singer's appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs star's games.
"The attention's there because the audience wants to see it," he told ABC affiliate WCPO 9 in an interview posted Feb. 2. "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that. She's a world star, she's the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."
Jason offered the NFL some words of advice. "So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her," Jason said, "and be a role model for all the young girls out there."
The athlete and his wife Kylie Kelce, parents of three young daughters, met Taylor in person for the first time Jan. 21, at the Chiefs' playoffs game against the Buffalo Bills. There, Jason went viral himself when TV coverage and social media videos showed him raking off his shirt and celebrating outside their stadium suite with fans.
Taylor and Jason later reunited the following week at the Chiefs' AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, which they won to advance to the 2024 Super Bowl. Two and the brothers' parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce then celebrated with Travis on the field—with the "Blank Space" singer and the star tight end kissing on live TV for the first time.
"Shout out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift," Jason later said during the Jan. 31 episode of his and Travis' New Heights podcast, before adding jokingly, "who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."
The Chiefs star laughed, adding, "Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team."
