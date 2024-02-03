Why Demi Lovato Performed "Heart Attack" at a Cardiovascular Disease Event

Watch : Demi Lovato DEFENDS Singing "Heart Attack" at Cardiovascular Disease Event

Demi Lovato is standing her ground.

Two days after the singer sang "Heart Attack" at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, an annual charity event to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, Demi's rep issued a statement defending the performance.

"She spoke on the mind-heart connection," the spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. "It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room—the very reason why Demi was at the event."

The rep added, "It was actually a beautiful moment."

Prior to her performance, Demi—who suffered a heart attack and three strokes during a near-fatal 2018 overdose—also explained the reasoning behind her song choice.

"While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heartbreak, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again," she explained on stage during the Jan. 31 concert, per Entertainment Tonight, "this song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is."