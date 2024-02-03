Why Demi Lovato Performed "Heart Attack" at a Cardiovascular Disease Event

A rep for Demi Lovato defended the singer’s decision to perform her 2013 song "Heart Attack" at an American Heart Association charity event. Find out why she picked the tune.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 03, 2024 3:06 AMTags
MusicConcertsDemi LovatoCelebrities
Watch: Demi Lovato DEFENDS Singing "Heart Attack" at Cardiovascular Disease Event

Demi Lovato is standing her ground.

Two days after the singer sang "Heart Attack" at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, an annual charity event to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, Demi's rep issued a statement defending the performance.

"She spoke on the mind-heart connection," the spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. "It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room—the very reason why Demi was at the event."

The rep added, "It was actually a beautiful moment."

Prior to her performance, Demi—who suffered a heart attack and three strokes during a near-fatal 2018 overdose—also explained the reasoning behind her song choice.  

"While my next song is about the intense feelings that come with falling in love as well as heartbreak, opening yourself up, taking risks and not being afraid to do it again," she explained on stage during the Jan. 31 concert, per Entertainment Tonight, "this song has many parallels for me, my journey and a reminder for all of us in the room just how strong the mind-heart-body connection truly is."

photos
All of the Biggest Bombshells From Demi Lovato's Documentary

Wearing a shiny red pantsuit, the Disney Channel alum then sang to the crowd, as seen in video circulating on social media, "So I'm putting my defenses up / 'Cause I don't wanna fall in love / If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack."

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

2

Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order as Scandal Alum Joins

3

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

Since recovering from her 2018 overdose and announcing her engagement to Jutes in December, Demi's mind-heart connection has never felt stronger.

"I feel happier than I've ever been," she told TODAY Feb. 2. "I feel like I'm in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally. Not only am I in love, but I'm also just mentally very strong." 

Keep reading to relive all of Demi's cutest moments with her fiancé Jutes. 

E! News reach out to Lovato's reps for request to comment but has not heard back.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

December 2023: Engaged

Jutes proposes to Demi in Los Angeles with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring Dec. 16 and the duo celebrate with family members at a restaurant.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

July 2023: Philly-Bound

Jutes accompanies Demi on a quick tip to Philadelphia, where she played the Wawa Welcome America Festival over the July 4 holiday.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile

April 2023: Cool for the Spring

The two appear at Operation Smile's Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge in Park City, Utah.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

March 2023: Birthday Selfie

"My sweet angel - it’s officially your birthday!!!" Demi wrote to her partner in an Instagram post. "I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

She continued, "I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more. I LOVE YOU."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Kissing in the Ocean

The pair share an intimate moment.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Beach Babes

The pair enjoy a romantic vacay.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Homecoming King & Queen

Just kidding. But the two certainly channel the parts well in Demi's Valentine's Day Polaroid.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Mirror Selfie Kisses

Things quickly turned naughty!

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Dance Like Nobody's Watching

Except Demi's Instagram followers.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Selfie Smiles

The two pose for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

All Smiles

The two share a sweet moment.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

PDA on the Beach

The two enjoy a romantic getaway.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

Sweet Selfie

Jutes kisses the singer.

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

February 2023: Baller Couple

The two attend the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: Red Carpet Debut

The couple attends the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallmanat in Beverly Hills.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: Kisses on the Red Carpet

The pair show PDA at the pre-Grammys event.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

February 2023: The Look of Love

The couple are all smiles on the red carpet at the pre-Grammys event.

Instagram / Demi Lovato

February 2023: Valentine's Day PDA

Demi shared this photo of the two kissing in a Valentine's Day post.

"Life has become so enriched by you," she wrote on Instagram. "Life has become a dream come true. I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me."

The singer continued. "Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

January 2023: Happy New Year

"Ended the new year like this," Demi wrote on Instagram, alongside pics of herself and Jutes on a trip to the San Gorgonio Wilderness in Southern California. "Wishing you all the best for 2023."

Instagram / Demi Lovato

December 2022: Disneyland Date

The two kiss near Sleeping Beauty's Castle, four months after they went public with their romance.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

2

Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order as Scandal Alum Joins

3

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

4

Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

5

Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home