Sam Waterston Leaves Law & Order After 30 Years as Scandal Alum Joins Cast

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Sam Waterson Talk "Law & Order" Reboot Differences

After 30 years, Sam Waterston is leaving the iconic "dun-dun" behind.

Waterston announced on Feb. 2 that he would be stepping down from his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy on Law & Order after more than 400 episodes, with his final episode airing on Feb. 22.

"The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me," the 83-year-old said in a statement to E! News. "There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable."

He also thanked the fans and show creator Dick Wolf for their support during the NBC series' "continuing and amazing long run," adding, "I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side. Thank you."

Waterston first joined the cast in 1994 and was with the series until its original run came to an end in 2010. He returned for the show's revival in 2022.