Hosting for Chiefs vs. 49ers? These Customer-Loved Amazon Products Will Clean Your Home Fast

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're hosting a party or expecting any guests to watch the Chiefs play the 49ers, we found some products on Amazon that will make cleaning your home a lot easier so you can focus on all the big game. Best part is, all of these products are shopper-approved with thousands of five-star reviews, so you know they're good.

Need something to get rid of stubborn pet hair? This Roomba vacuum with 52,600+ five-star reviews will do the trick. These affordable power scrubbers from Holikme and Rubbermaid will also make cleaning go a lot faster. If you're looking for a product that works wonders on hard-to-clean stoves, the $5 Pink Stuff, also known as "The Miracle Cleaning Paste," is a TikTok-viral product that Amazon shoppers also swear by.

Stop stress about cleaning. We rounded up all the best cleaning products that Amazon shoppers really love so you can enjoy the big game.