You'll Need a Cold Shower After Seeing Bad Bunny's Naked Bathtub Photos

Bad Bunny wants you to hop in the tub with him.
The "WHERE SHE GOES" singer left little to the imagination in a series of photos of himself soaking up some suds.
One selfie, posted to his Instagram Feb. 2, showed Bad Bunny lying shirtless in the bathtub, leaning his head against a white bathrobe that he repurposed as a pillow. The 29-year-old snapped another photo from the waist down, with nothing but bubbles covering up his, erm, carrot.
The rapper kept the caption on the jaw-dropping images simple. "Baño," he wrote, which translates to "bath" in Spanish.
Naturally, fans were more than ready to bathe in the hotness of the skin-baring photos.
"Forget Jacob Elordi's bath water," one Instagram user commented, referencing the actor's racy Saltburn scene. "I want Bad Bunny's bath water."
Another fan quipped, "I'm so glad you got the bath ready for when I get home."
Bad Bunny's sizzling selfies comes two months after his December split from supermodel Kendall Jenner. The pair, who first sparked dating rumors back in March, appeared to reunite a few weeks later to spend New Year's Eve together, though neither have publicly spoken out about their relationship status.
Of course, quiet is exactly how Bad Bunny likes to keep it when it comes to his love life.
"I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone," he told Vanity Fair in an interview published in September. "I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."
Defending himself against anyone who criticizes his relationships, Bad Bunny added, "They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know."
Keep reading to soak up more steamy photos from Bad Bunny and other celebs.