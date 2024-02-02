You'll Need a Cold Shower After Seeing Bad Bunny's Naked Bathtub Photos

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares Steamy NSFW Nude Shower Selfie

Bad Bunny wants you to hop in the tub with him.

The "WHERE SHE GOES" singer left little to the imagination in a series of photos of himself soaking up some suds.

One selfie, posted to his Instagram Feb. 2, showed Bad Bunny lying shirtless in the bathtub, leaning his head against a white bathrobe that he repurposed as a pillow. The 29-year-old snapped another photo from the waist down, with nothing but bubbles covering up his, erm, carrot.

The rapper kept the caption on the jaw-dropping images simple. "Baño," he wrote, which translates to "bath" in Spanish.

Naturally, fans were more than ready to bathe in the hotness of the skin-baring photos.

"Forget Jacob Elordi's bath water," one Instagram user commented, referencing the actor's racy Saltburn scene. "I want Bad Bunny's bath water."

Another fan quipped, "I'm so glad you got the bath ready for when I get home."