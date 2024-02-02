Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Benny Blanco Romance With Bed Photo

Watch : See Selena Gomez IN BED with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is loving Benny Blanco like a love song, baby.

Nearly two months after going public with their romance, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared an intimate into glimpse into her life with the record producer.

In a new photo seemingly taken by Benny, Selena was cozied up in bed with a furry blanket. The 31-year-old appeared to be asleep, closing her eyes as she nuzzled against a pillow.

Tagging Benny (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin), Selena captioned the candid snapshot on Instagram Stories Feb. 2, "Mornings with you."

And the couple has not been shy about PDA, either. In fact, they haven't been keeping their hands to themselves since confirming their relationship in December, sharing kisses everywhere from New York City to the Golden Globes after-parties.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Selena wrote in a Dec. 7 Instagram comments. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"