Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Benny Blanco Romance With Bed Photo

Selena Gomez showed that she can't get enough of boyfriend Benny Blanco, sharing a photo of herself spending her morning in bed with the record producer.

Watch: See Selena Gomez IN BED with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is loving Benny Blanco like a love song, baby.

Nearly two months after going public with their romance, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared an intimate into glimpse into her life with the record producer.

In a new photo seemingly taken by Benny, Selena was cozied up in bed with a furry blanket. The 31-year-old appeared to be asleep, closing her eyes as she nuzzled against a pillow.

Tagging Benny (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin), Selena captioned the candid snapshot on Instagram Stories Feb. 2, "Mornings with you."

And the couple has not been shy about PDA, either. In fact, they haven't been keeping their hands to themselves since confirming their relationship in December, sharing kisses everywhere from New York City to the Golden Globes after-parties.

"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Selena wrote in a Dec. 7 Instagram comments. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

Sharing that she's at her "happiest," the Only Murders in the Building star added, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

Instagram/Selena Gomez

Previously, the Rare Beauty founder revealed what she was looking for in a relationship, noting that the heart wants what it wants—and it wants someone with a good sense of humor.

"You just gotta be nice and please make me laugh," she shared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA in August. "And also just be good to my family and people around you."

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Keep reading for more of Selena and Benny's most romantic moments.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat in L.A. on Jan. 3, 2024.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

