Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Benny Blanco Romance With Bed Photo

Selena Gomez is loving Benny Blanco like a love song, baby.
Nearly two months after going public with their romance, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared an intimate into glimpse into her life with the record producer.
In a new photo seemingly taken by Benny, Selena was cozied up in bed with a furry blanket. The 31-year-old appeared to be asleep, closing her eyes as she nuzzled against a pillow.
Tagging Benny (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin), Selena captioned the candid snapshot on Instagram Stories Feb. 2, "Mornings with you."
And the couple has not been shy about PDA, either. In fact, they haven't been keeping their hands to themselves since confirming their relationship in December, sharing kisses everywhere from New York City to the Golden Globes after-parties.
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," Selena wrote in a Dec. 7 Instagram comments. "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"
Sharing that she's at her "happiest," the Only Murders in the Building star added, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."
Previously, the Rare Beauty founder revealed what she was looking for in a relationship, noting that the heart wants what it wants—and it wants someone with a good sense of humor.
"You just gotta be nice and please make me laugh," she shared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA in August. "And also just be good to my family and people around you."
