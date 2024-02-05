Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Love Is Still on Top During 2024 Grammys Date Night

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at 2024 Grammys.

The "Halo" singer attended the Feb. 4 ceremony to support husband Jay-Z, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. (See all the Grammy winners here.)

For the event, which was also attended by the couple's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Bey paired a chic white cowboy hat with a matching checkered Louis Vuitton blazer and skirt. As for Blue, she stunned in a gorgeous strapless Vivienne Westwood dress, while her dad suited up in Givenchy.

Of course, Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, came dressed to impress. Although she wasn't nominated for any categories this year, it's still a notable weekend for the Dream Girls actress, who made history by breaking the record for the most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist at the event in 2023.