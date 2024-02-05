Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Love Is Still on Top During 2024 Grammys Date Night

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at 2024 Grammys.
The "Halo" singer attended the Feb. 4 ceremony to support husband Jay-Z, who was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. (See all the Grammy winners here.)
For the event, which was also attended by the couple's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Bey paired a chic white cowboy hat with a matching checkered Louis Vuitton blazer and skirt. As for Blue, she stunned in a gorgeous strapless Vivienne Westwood dress, while her dad suited up in Givenchy.
Of course, Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, came dressed to impress. Although she wasn't nominated for any categories this year, it's still a notable weekend for the Dream Girls actress, who made history by breaking the record for the most Grammy Awards ever won by a single artist at the event in 2023.
And for Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the Grammys are more than just a celebration of their musical talent.
In 2004, Beyoncé took home five awards for her first solo project after Destiny's Child disbanded.
And in 2014, the couple opened the show with a sultry live performance of "Drunk In Love." When Jay-Z won gold for the Best/Rap Sung Collaboration for "Holy Grail" featuring Justin Timberlake, he honored Beyoncé in his speech.
"I want to thank God a little bit for this award," he said before pointing to her, "but also all the universe for conspiring and for putting that beautiful light of a young lady in my life."
And soon, the celebration became a family affair as Blue, now 11, made her debut at the show the following year. When Beyoncé won Best R&B Performance for "Drunk in Love," featuring the Roc Nation founder, she highlighted her family.
"I'd like to thank my beloved husband, I love you deep," she said on stage. "My daughter whose watching, Blue, I love you."
Their relationship has continued to be a pillar for the "Partition" singer, who married Jay-Z in 2008. Alongside Blue, the couple also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 6.
During her emotional acceptance speech at the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé thanked her "beautiful husband," who was watching from the audience.
