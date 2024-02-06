The Real Reason Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Won't Let Tom Sandoval Buy Their House

Ariana Madix is barely SUR-viving her post-breakup living situation.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the Bravo star is pushed to her breaking point by ex Tom Sandoval, who still lives in their L.A.-area home with her.
"So, tomorrow's his birthday," she complains to costar Lala Kent in the preview, "and today [his assistant] Ann was like, 'Hey, he wants to have a party here tomorrow. He said that he would get you a hotel.' I'm like, 'This is my house. I will be at my house.'"
While Kent is on Madix's team in the wake of Sandoval's shocking affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, she argues, "I also think that from just a logical standpoint, he's allowed to have a party at his house."
Madix's response? "That's true," she replies, "but I'm also allowed to call the cops for a noise complaint."
When Kent asks why she would call the police to her own home, Madix reasons, "If they're loud and I need to go to bed because I have s--t to do the next day."
Despite initially standing strong in her position, Madix is finally open to a compromise.
"Ann did text me and said, 'Now it's a group of 12 people and they'll be gone by midnight,'" the 38-year-old adds. "I'm like, 'That seems fine.'"
But all of this drama leads Kent to ask the million-dollar question: "Wouldn't it just be easier to move out?"
Madix explains, "Yeah, sure, when the house is sold. Because I'm not here for him trying to assert his dominance, be louder, be more obnoxious, make me uncomfortable and then I cower and let him do whatever."
In a confessional, the Chicago star explains why she's remained in this uncomfortable living situation since their March 2023 split.
"You can't sell the house unless both people agree to sell the house," Madix notes. "But Tom wants to buy me out and stay there and I'm not just gonna pack up my clothes and hitchhike down the road because Tom offered me a measly sum of money."
But Kent has a theory about Madix's resistance. "You don't want him to buy you out because you think that makes his life easy?" she asks Madix, who confirms with a, "Yes."
"The fact of the matter is he broke the home," Madix explains in a confessional. "He f--ked all of this up. He doesn't get to do that and then just, I don't know, keep it."
See how the drama plays out when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
