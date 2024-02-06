The Real Reason Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Won't Let Tom Sandoval Buy Their House

Watch : Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix is barely SUR-viving her post-breakup living situation.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Vanderpump Rules' Feb. 6 episode, the Bravo star is pushed to her breaking point by ex Tom Sandoval, who still lives in their L.A.-area home with her.

"So, tomorrow's his birthday," she complains to costar Lala Kent in the preview, "and today [his assistant] Ann was like, 'Hey, he wants to have a party here tomorrow. He said that he would get you a hotel.' I'm like, 'This is my house. I will be at my house.'"

While Kent is on Madix's team in the wake of Sandoval's shocking affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, she argues, "I also think that from just a logical standpoint, he's allowed to have a party at his house."

Madix's response? "That's true," she replies, "but I'm also allowed to call the cops for a noise complaint."

When Kent asks why she would call the police to her own home, Madix reasons, "If they're loud and I need to go to bed because I have s--t to do the next day."