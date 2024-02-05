How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

Watch : 2024 Grammys Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners!

Do you really want to know where Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were on Feb. 4?

Turns out, they were both at Crypto.com Arena for the 66th Grammy Awards—which marks the former couple's first time in the same room for a major event since 2016. Taylor wore a custom Schiaparelli white corset gown and black gloves, while Calvin donned a patterned brown suit (See all the red carpet looks here).

Calvin, who was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording for his song "Miracle," lost his category to Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam." Meanwhile, Taylor may have lost for her "Karma" collaboration with Ice Spice and "Anti-Hero" nods in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories, but she walked away with the accolades for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

The last time this pair was spotted together publicly was at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in April of that year, just two months before they broke up. And while it has been 2,816 days since their love blackout, it doesn't seem Taylor was at all enchanted to see Calvin (real name: Adam Richard Wiles).