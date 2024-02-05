How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

Do you really want to know where Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were on Feb. 4?
Turns out, they were both at Crypto.com Arena for the 66th Grammy Awards—which marks the former couple's first time in the same room for a major event since 2016. Taylor wore a custom Schiaparelli white corset gown and black gloves, while Calvin donned a patterned brown suit (See all the red carpet looks here).
Calvin, who was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording for his song "Miracle," lost his category to Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam." Meanwhile, Taylor may have lost for her "Karma" collaboration with Ice Spice and "Anti-Hero" nods in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories, but she walked away with the accolades for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.
The last time this pair was spotted together publicly was at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in April of that year, just two months before they broke up. And while it has been 2,816 days since their love blackout, it doesn't seem Taylor was at all enchanted to see Calvin (real name: Adam Richard Wiles).
After all, the singer was pretty busy making history with her fourth Album of the Year win.
However, the DJ was spotted in a Feb. 4 TikTok video clapping for his ex as she arrived at Crypto.com arena.
And while there is happiness across this former couple's great divide, it wasn't always that way. In fact, a month after the couple called it quits, Calvin—who is now married to, and made his red carpet debut last night with radio host Vick Hope—criticized Taylor on X, formerly Twitter, in a series of since-deleted posts calling her out for receiving retroactive credit on his 2016 hit "This Is What You Came For," and referencing her old feud with Katy Perry.
"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," the 40-year-old wrote in July 2016 posts. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."
Calvin later retracted his words, calling them the "wrong instinct." And Taylor—who is now dating NFL star Travis Kelce—never explicitly responded to her ex's shade. However, she did subtly reference the drama in her 2017 "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, having "Nils Sjoberg," (which was the pseudonym she originally used for her track with Calvin) written on a gravestone in the opening scene.
Indeed, cold was the steel of Taylor's axe to grind for the boy who broke her heart, but the duo has since moved on to new relationships, and bigger things—like the 2024 Grammys.
