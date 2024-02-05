How Calvin Harris Reacted to Seeing Ex Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift, whose album Midnights won Album of the Year, ran into ex-lover Calvin Harris at the Feb. 4 Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles.

Do you really want to know where Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were on Feb. 4? 

Turns out, they were both at Crypto.com Arena for the 66th Grammy Awards—which marks the former couple's first time in the same room for a major event since 2016. Taylor wore a custom Schiaparelli white corset gown and black gloves, while Calvin donned a patterned brown suit (See all the red carpet looks here). 

Calvin, who was nominated for Best Pop Dance Recording for his song "Miracle," lost his category to Kylie Minogue's "Padam Padam." Meanwhile, Taylor may have lost for her "Karma" collaboration with Ice Spice and "Anti-Hero" nods in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories, but she walked away with the accolades for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

The last time this pair was spotted together publicly was at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in April of that year, just two months before they broke up. And while it has been 2,816 days since their love blackout, it doesn't seem Taylor was at all enchanted to see Calvin (real name: Adam Richard Wiles).

After all, the singer was pretty busy making history with her fourth Album of the Year win.

However, the DJ was spotted in a Feb. 4 TikTok video clapping for his ex as she arrived at Crypto.com arena. 

And while there is happiness across this former couple's great divide, it wasn't always that way. In fact, a month after the couple called it quits, Calvin—who is now married to, and made his red carpet debut last night with radio host Vick Hope—criticized Taylor on X, formerly Twitter, in a series of since-deleted posts calling her out for receiving retroactive credit on his 2016 hit "This Is What You Came For," and referencing her old feud with Katy Perry

"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," the 40-year-old wrote in July 2016 posts. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."

Getty Images

Calvin later retracted his words, calling them the "wrong instinct." And Taylor—who is now dating NFL star Travis Kelce—never explicitly responded to her ex's shade. However, she did subtly reference the drama in her 2017 "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, having "Nils Sjoberg," (which was the pseudonym she originally used for her track with Calvin) written on a gravestone in the opening scene. 

Indeed, cold was the steel of Taylor's axe to grind for the boy who broke her heart, but the duo has since moved on to new relationships, and bigger things—like the 2024 Grammys. 

Read on for all the winners of the night. 

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

