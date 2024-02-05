Grammys 2024: Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Red Carpet Moment

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

Tattoos? Paris Jackson has them covered.

In fact, the daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson hit the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a simple black Celine gown with cutouts—and without any of her ink.

Working with beauty brand Cover FX, the 25-year-old covered up her 80-plus tattoos for her arrival at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She captioned a time lapse Instagram video ahead of the Feb. 4 ceremony, "CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered."

And since the musician is known for her body art, the simple look certainly turned heads on the red carpet (See every jaw-droppping look here).

However, her covered-up look doesn't mean Paris plans to get rid of her ink any time soon, in fact, she's previously said her tattoos—which include everything from an alien to her father's "Dangerous" album cover art—are "loving marks."