Grammys 2024: Paris Jackson Covers Up 80+ Tattoos For Unforgettable Red Carpet Moment

At the 2024 Grammys, Paris Jackson—daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson—left her ink behind for an jaw-dropping red carpet look on Feb. 4.

Tattoos? Paris Jackson has them covered. 

In fact, the daughter of pop icon Michael Jackson hit the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a simple black Celine gown with cutouts—and without any of her ink

Working with beauty brand Cover FX, the 25-year-old covered up her 80-plus tattoos for her arrival at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She captioned a time lapse Instagram video ahead of the Feb. 4 ceremony, "CoverFX meant business when they said total cover cream foundation would have me covered." 

And since the musician is known for her body art, the simple look certainly turned heads on the red carpet (See every jaw-droppping look here).

However, her covered-up look doesn't mean Paris plans to get rid of her ink any time soon, in fact, she's previously said her tattoos—which include everything from an alien to her father's "Dangerous" album cover art—are "loving marks."

2024 Grammys Best New Artist Nominees

"I don't see a dark past anymore," she wrote in a since-deleted 2016 Instagram post. "My scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity and depth. Sure, I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. They represent strength for me."

 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And she's covered her ink for the sake of fashion before. Back in 2018, Paris was spotted outside a Los Angeles photoshoot in a red gown, and without any of her tattoos in sight. 

Paris' look was a major transformation, but she's not the only one to pull out all the stops for the red carpet. Read on for all the 2024 Grammys looks.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Miley Cyrus

in Maison Margiela.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

in custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Victoria Monet

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

in Celia Kritharioti.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Minogue

in custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ed Sheeran

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Kahan

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Fantasia Barrino

in Cong Tri.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kat Graham

in Stephane Rolland.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gracie Abrams

Stewart Cook/CBS

Bonnie McKee

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

in Willy Chavarria.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Jackson

in Celine.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Caroline Polachek

in Olivier Theyskens.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Laverne Cox / GETTY IMAGES

Laverne Cox

in Comme des Garçons.

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Alexis Roderick & Billy Joel

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer

in Gucci.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Calvin Harris

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Peso Pluma & Nicki Nicole

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ayra Starr

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jack Antonoff

Francis Specker/CBS

Jelly Roll

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Cyrus

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tarriona "Tank" Ball

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lachi

Francis Specker/CBS

Lauren Daigle

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Carly Pearce

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Landon Barker

