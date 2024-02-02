Olivia Culpo Reacts After Christian McCaffrey's Mom Says They Can't Afford Super Bowl Suite

Olivia Culpo set the record straight on fiancé Christian McCaffrey's mom confessing they can’t afford to watch him face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl from a private suite.

Olivia Culpo had to call an audible on the surprising Super Bowl confession her fiancé Christian McCaffrey's mom shared. 

Lisa McCaffrey recently revealed that the San Francisco 49ers running back's family wouldn't be watching him face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl from a private suite because it was a bit outside of their price range.

"We looked into a suite," she explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast," and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."

But Olivia quickly set the record straight on the family's plans for the Feb. 11 game. In response to Lisa's podcast interview, the 2012 Miss Universe winner wrote in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!"

She went on to share an exciting update, adding, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

Lisa isn't the only NFL family member to highlight how expensive Super Bowl seats are. Kylie Kelce—wife to Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce—also spoke out about the exhorbitant cost they had to pay to ensure daughters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, could watch their dad play in the 2023 Super Bowl. 

"We're paying almost $4,000 for a f--king kid who is not going to sit in a seat to watch her dad play in a game," Kylie complained to Jason in the Amazon Prime Video documentary Kelce. "That's bananas."

The 31-year-old—who, at the time, was pregnant with their third daughter, Bennett, now 11 months—later elaborated on why it was so important for the kids, no matter how young, to be there. 

"It's just such a cool opportunity," she explained to People in February 2023. "At the very least, they'll have pictures of them at the Super Bowl cheering on their dad. I know that it's something [Jason] wanted to share with them."

And the whole Kelce family may just be making the trip to another Super Bowl this year. After all, Jason's younger brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are making their second consecutive appearance at football's biggest night.

As for Olivia, she doesn't take watching from the sidelines for granted, either. 

"I know what it's like to have dreams, ambitions and feeling that itch to get it done," the Culpo Sisters star told E! News in February 2022. "It's really fun to sit back and watch."

Keep reading for more times Olivia and Christian proved they've scored a touchdown with their relationship.

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

