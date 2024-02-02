Olivia Culpo Reacts After Christian McCaffrey's Mom Says They Can't Afford Super Bowl Suite

Watch : Olivia Culpo Cheers on Fiancé Christian McCaffrey Ahead of 2024 Super Bowl!

Olivia Culpo had to call an audible on the surprising Super Bowl confession her fiancé Christian McCaffrey's mom shared.

Lisa McCaffrey recently revealed that the San Francisco 49ers running back's family wouldn't be watching him face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl from a private suite because it was a bit outside of their price range.

"We looked into a suite," she explained on the Feb. 1 episode of the Your Mom podcast," and none of us can afford it. Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."

But Olivia quickly set the record straight on the family's plans for the Feb. 11 game. In response to Lisa's podcast interview, the 2012 Miss Universe winner wrote in a Feb. 2 Instagram Story, "@lisamccaffrey fake news!"

She went on to share an exciting update, adding, "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite."

Lisa isn't the only NFL family member to highlight how expensive Super Bowl seats are. Kylie Kelce—wife to Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce—also spoke out about the exhorbitant cost they had to pay to ensure daughters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, could watch their dad play in the 2023 Super Bowl.