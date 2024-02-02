Carl Weathers, Rocky and The Mandalorian Star, Dead at 76

Watch : ‘Rocky’ Actor Carl Weathers Dead at 76

The acting world has lost a warrior.

Carl Weathers, who rose to fame playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies and later starred in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, died Feb. 1, his family confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

"Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," Weathers' family, who noted he died in his sleep, said in their Feb. 2 statement. "Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

The actor is survived by his sons Matthew, 47, and Jason, 44, who he shared with first wife Mary Ann.

Born in New Orleans in 1948, Weathers initially pursued a career in professional football, playing for the Oakland Raiders between 1970 and 1971, before turning his sights towards acting.