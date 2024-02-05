John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Grammys 2024 Appearance Is No Ordinary Date Night

Chrissy Teigen brought her own flowers in the form of her 2024 Grammys look, perfect for date night with husband John Legend.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's love story continues to hit all the right notes.

The singer and cookbook author were in sync as they turned the 2024 Grammy Awards into their own date night. On the red carpet Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena, Chrissy wowed in a floral-themed mini-dress—as in the entire skirt was shaped like a rose—while John was subtly stylin' in all black, including a satin shirt. (See every jaw-dropping look as the stars arrive here.)

The award show date night comes after a chart topping year for the couple.

In September 2023 they celebrated 10 years of marriage with a romantic vow renewal in Lake Como, Italy. That same year John and Chrissy's family expanded by two as they welcomed daughter Esti, 12 months, in January, and son Wren, 7 months, five months later via surrogate.

Esti and Wren joined older siblings Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, who did have to make a bit of an adjustment to their new siblings. 

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," John told E! News in November. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."

 

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

"They're really taking to it well now," the Oscar winner added. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."

See all the couples who made the 2024 Grammys into a date night:

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Suleika Jaouadand and Jon Batiste

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Johnny Nunez / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Shana Render and Killer Mike

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Beto Perez and Paula Arenas

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf 

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Mike Pfaff and Anna Pfaff 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Askins

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

 Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and their daughter Hazel Monét Gaines

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty)

Lily Aldridge and Ghazi Shami 

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

Stewart Cook/CBS

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

