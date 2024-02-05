John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Grammys 2024 Appearance Is No Ordinary Date Night

Watch : 2024 Grammys: Everything You Need to Know

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's love story continues to hit all the right notes.

The singer and cookbook author were in sync as they turned the 2024 Grammy Awards into their own date night. On the red carpet Feb. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena, Chrissy wowed in a floral-themed mini-dress—as in the entire skirt was shaped like a rose—while John was subtly stylin' in all black, including a satin shirt. (See every jaw-dropping look as the stars arrive here.)

The award show date night comes after a chart topping year for the couple.

In September 2023 they celebrated 10 years of marriage with a romantic vow renewal in Lake Como, Italy. That same year John and Chrissy's family expanded by two as they welcomed daughter Esti, 12 months, in January, and son Wren, 7 months, five months later via surrogate.

Esti and Wren joined older siblings Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, who did have to make a bit of an adjustment to their new siblings.

"I think one of the toughest parts was just having the older kids adjust to not being the baby anymore, especially Miles," John told E! News in November. "Miles is used to being the baby for a while. So, he had to take some time to adjust, but I think he's doing really well with it now. It just took him a couple months to adjust to that."