A Vanderpump Villa Staff Fight Breaks Out in Explosive Trailer

In E! News' exclusive preview of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa, two of Lisa Vanderpump's new employees get physical as drama explodes inside her glamorous French estate Chateau Rosabelle.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa Official Trailer: LOTS of Rule Breaking and Wild Nights Ahead

The official trailer for Vanderpump Villa is here and it is très dramatique.

E! News can exclusively reveal a preview of Lisa Vanderpump's upcoming Hulu reality series, which follows the shenanigans of her hand-selected staff as they work, live and play at an exclusive French estate Chateau Rosabelle. (Think Vanderpump Rules meets Below Deck.)

"At the chateau, I've meticulously assembled staff that are all experts at what they do," Lisa states of her high-end team of elite chefs, servers, mixologists and coordinators in the preview, noting that her guests "anticipate perfection" during their stay in the stunning mansion.

"It's not just a hotel," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum adds, "it's about an experience."

Cut to scenes of the staff dropping suitcases, guzzling tequila straight out of the bottle, spraying champagne over each other and partying the night away.

In fact, as one employee notes, "As long as we make sure they leave happy, we can do whatever we want."

photos
A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

And even though Lisa warns, "The bar is out of bounds, the bedrooms are out of bounds," hookups are inevitable as two team members are shown under the covers in bed together.

The trailer also promises plenty of workplace drama, with mixologist Telly Hall and lead server Marciano Brunette even getting into a fight that turns physical.

"Shut up!" Telly yells before pushing Marciano during the altercation. "Nobody is talking to you!"

Hulu

Get a taste of the drama to come by watching the wild trailer above.

Vanderpump Villa premieres this spring only on Hulu. And keep reading to meet all 12 of Vanderpump's new staffers.

Hulu

Marciano Brunette, Lead Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Andre Mitchell, Mixologist

Dallas

Hulu

Eric Funderwhite, Chateau Manager

Los Angeles

Hulu

Emily Kovacs, Housekeeper

New York

Hulu

Stephen Alsvig, Events Coordinator

Las Vegas

Hulu

Anthony Bar, Executive Chef

Los Angeles

Hulu

Priscila Ferrari, Server

Los Angeles

Hulu

Telly Hall, Mixologist

Atlanta

Hulu

Grace Cottrell, Housekeeper

St. Augustine, Fla.

Hulu

Hannah Fouch, Server

Las Vegas

Hulu

Caroline Byl, Sous Chef

Miami

Hulu

Gabriella Sanon, Events Coordinator

Miami

