A Vanderpump Villa Staff Fight Breaks Out in Explosive Trailer

Watch : Vanderpump Villa Official Trailer: LOTS of Rule Breaking and Wild Nights Ahead

The official trailer for Vanderpump Villa is here and it is très dramatique.

E! News can exclusively reveal a preview of Lisa Vanderpump's upcoming Hulu reality series, which follows the shenanigans of her hand-selected staff as they work, live and play at an exclusive French estate Chateau Rosabelle. (Think Vanderpump Rules meets Below Deck.)

"At the chateau, I've meticulously assembled staff that are all experts at what they do," Lisa states of her high-end team of elite chefs, servers, mixologists and coordinators in the preview, noting that her guests "anticipate perfection" during their stay in the stunning mansion.

"It's not just a hotel," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum adds, "it's about an experience."

Cut to scenes of the staff dropping suitcases, guzzling tequila straight out of the bottle, spraying champagne over each other and partying the night away.

In fact, as one employee notes, "As long as we make sure they leave happy, we can do whatever we want."