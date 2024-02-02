You've Been Saying Timothée Chalamet's Name Wrong—But He Doesn't Mind, Really

Come with us and you'll be in a world
of pure imagination where you pronounce Timothée Chalamet's name correctly.
"Honestly, it's Tim-o-tay," he explained during a Feb. 1 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Dune: Part Two costars Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. "But I would not oblige you to say it like that."
Kylie Jenner's boyfriend also has a nice ring to it. Or, "I could be Timothy or Timmy or Doug or Alan," he suggested, noting that sneaky accented e hasn't done him many favors. "My parents cursed me with that...So, it's whatever you like."
And for host Jimmy Kimmel, he liked going with the 28-year-old's initials, THC. (Middle name Hal, ICYMI.) But as Timmy said with a laugh, "I don't do drugs."
And we don't say celebrities' names incorrectly anymore. So, allow us to help you out. It's not Travis Kelce, but rather Travis Kels. And you're not ordering an Ariana Grande-sized drink. It's actually Gran-Dee.
And for people like Jake Gyllenhaal (that would be Yee-Len-Hey-Lo), they know the difficulties of getting it right all too well. As the half-Swedish actor once explained, "The only two places that that is pronounced correctly…is in Sweden and in Ikea."
Others, like Taylor Lautner (a.k.a. Lout-ner) have just thrown in the towel. "I never corrected anybody for decades," the Twilight alum admitted. "I wasn't gonna tell people they were pronouncing my name wrong."
But we will. So, read for your guide on how to say all the stars' names you've definitely been pronouncing wrong.