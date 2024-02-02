You've Been Saying Timothée Chalamet's Name Wrong—But He Doesn't Mind, Really

Watch : Timothée Chalamet Addresses Date Night With Kylie Jenner

Come with us and you'll be in a world of pure imagination where you pronounce Timothée Chalamet's name correctly.

"Honestly, it's Tim-o-tay," he explained during a Feb. 1 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Dune: Part Two costars Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. "But I would not oblige you to say it like that."

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend also has a nice ring to it. Or, "I could be Timothy or Timmy or Doug or Alan," he suggested, noting that sneaky accented e hasn't done him many favors. "My parents cursed me with that...So, it's whatever you like."

And for host Jimmy Kimmel, he liked going with the 28-year-old's initials, THC. (Middle name Hal, ICYMI.) But as Timmy said with a laugh, "I don't do drugs."

And we don't say celebrities' names incorrectly anymore. So, allow us to help you out. It's not Travis Kelce, but rather Travis Kels. And you're not ordering an Ariana Grande-sized drink. It's actually Gran-Dee.