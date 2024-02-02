Tom Sandoval Sparks Dating Rumors With Model Victoria Lee Robinson

It looks like Tom Sandoval might have a new flame—and we're not talking about lightning.
Almost a year after the news of the Vanderpump Rules star's affair with then-costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss broke, ending his 9-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Tom's social media presence has fans wondering if he's moved on with Victoria Lee Robinson.
On his Jan. 31 Instagram Story, the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner uploaded footage of himself dancing around the restaurant, before he moved over to Victoria's side, with the model promptly wrapping her arms around the reality star and laying a kiss on his cheek.
Victoria—who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2016—also shared an image of herself and Tom looking cozy to her own story, which the 40-year-old
E! News has reached out to Tom's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.
The Special Forces alum found himself the cause of public outcry last year when the news of his and Raquel's affair broke, resulting in an explosive end to the Bravo series' 10th season.
Now, 11 months later, the restauranteur is reflecting on what he's learned in the wake of the scandal.
"I'm just trying to be a better person, I swear to God I really am," he told Nick Viall during the Jan. 30 episode of the The Viall Files podcast. "What have I learned? To not ever do that again, to not ever be in a nine-year f--king relationship and end it that way. To not ever cheat that way. I'm never going to do that, never going to happen again."
And when Nick asked what he meant by "cheat that way," Tom clarified, "To have an affair. To ever do that. "
For her part, Raquel, 29, spent two months in a mental health facility and then opted to remove herself from the Vanderpump Rules cast and Tom's life by sharing that she blocked him on social media.
However, she recently reflected on the controversy—dubbed Scandoval—and even contemplated as to whether he orchestrated the affair.
"The thought has crossed my mind, like, 'Did Tom mastermind this?'" she wondered on the Jan. 29 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "He is known to self-produce, and all he has is this show, and the success of this show equals longevity in his career. He's over 40 now, and this is his life. This is his main income."
For more on everything that's happened in the VPR world since the explosive end of season 10 and the beginning of season 11—which premiered on Jan 30—keep reading.