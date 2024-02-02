Tom Sandoval Sparks Dating Rumors With Model Victoria Lee Robinson

Watch : Did Tom Sandoval Plan the Cheating Scandal on Purpose?! Raquel Leviss Says…

It looks like Tom Sandoval might have a new flame—and we're not talking about lightning.

Almost a year after the news of the Vanderpump Rules star's affair with then-costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss broke, ending his 9-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Tom's social media presence has fans wondering if he's moved on with Victoria Lee Robinson.

On his Jan. 31 Instagram Story, the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner uploaded footage of himself dancing around the restaurant, before he moved over to Victoria's side, with the model promptly wrapping her arms around the reality star and laying a kiss on his cheek.

Victoria—who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio back in 2016—also shared an image of herself and Tom looking cozy to her own story, which the 40-year-old promptly reposted to his own. In the image, the pair both have their eyes closed as they smile.

E! News has reached out to Tom's rep for comment but has not yet heard back.

The Special Forces alum found himself the cause of public outcry last year when the news of his and Raquel's affair broke, resulting in an explosive end to the Bravo series' 10th season.