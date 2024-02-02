Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman for Dinner in L.A.

Watch : Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman AGAIN

Sofía Vergara is moving on.

The Modern Family alum was spotted heading to dinner in Los Angeles with surgeon Justin Saliman on Feb. 1. The duo was photographed side by side walking into Cipriani Beverly Hills, as America's Got Talent judge beamed for the cameras.

Sofía was dressed in all black for a night out, pairing a sheer corset top with silk pants, boots, and a long coat. Meanwhile, the orthopedic surgeon donned a blue flannel, jeans, a leather jacket and boots.

And this outing is just the latest L.A. dinner date the pair have enjoyed together in recent months. Sofía was first spotted heading into Funke restaurant with Justin—who shares children Stella, 13, and Dean, 11, with ex wife Bree Turner—in October, and the pair were photographed heading to dinner again at Giorgio Baldi in November.

Sofía's possible new romance comes just six months after she and Joe Manganiello filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The Griselda star isn't the only one who appears to have found love since the split as the Magic Mike alum has moved on with Caitlin O'Connor.