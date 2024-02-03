Can’t Talk Right Now, Aritzia’s Sale Has the Lowest Deals We’ve Ever Seen With Up to 70% Off Basics

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's be real, if there's any place all the girlies love to shop nowadays, it's Aritzia. Can we talk about how chic their basics are? And how they embrace their clean-girl aesthetic to reel us all in? Genius. The only problem for me personally is that I'm a girl on a budget (as much as my heart wishes I wasn't). Which means I don't shop there too often, but every now and then whenever I feel the need to invest in high-quality staples that'll last me a lifetime, I obviously go to Aritzia. Well, if you're anything like me, get ready to freak out bestie. Because Aritzia (a brand not known for having many sales) has just added deeper markdowns to their sale section, where you can even score some coveted staples for 50-70% off right now. Yes, you heard that right!
We're talking high-waisted vegan leather pants for a whopping $50!! And even French fashion-inspired blouses that are très très chic for less than $55—I mean, what more can you want? Just make sure to step on it besties, because almost all of their sale section sells fast. So, stop what you're doing and run to Aritzia's sale section RN. And while you're at it, check out our top picks from their sale that are an immediate add-to-cart situation below. You can thank us later!
Wilfred The Melina Pant
Elevate your wardrobe with these high-rise straight-leg pants featuring five-pocket styling and a universally flattering fit. Crafted from Aritzia's vegan leather, these pants boast an authentic drape and a soft sheen, delivering the look and feel of genuine leather with a sustainable edge.
Wilfred Free Hush Knit Station Dress
Who can resist this cute turtleneck mini dress that boasts a sultry thigh slit? Not us. Crafted from Wilfred Free's Hush Knit, its plush and irresistibly soft chenille from Italy ensures a luxurious and cozy feel that'll instantly upgrade any winter wardrobe.
Babaton Contour Squareneck Romper
Even though it may still be winter right now, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take advantage of their sale on basics like this square neck romper. Once spring/summer is here, pair it underneath an oversized blouse and you'll have the perfect comfy outfit for outdoor activities.
Wilfred Henrietta Blouse
Can you believe this elegant French style-inspired blouse is on sale for less than $55 right now?! Crafted from a lightweight drapey twill fabric with a delicately soft crinkle texture, it seamlessly blends comfort and sophistication for a polished and effortlessly chic look.
Wilfred Frenchy Blouse
It doesn't get more French than this très chic Frenchy blouse from Aritzia, it looks straight out of an episode from Emily in Paris, am I right? We love its ruffled edges and tie closure that adds a touch of je ne sais quoi.
Wilfred Cutout Knit Mini Dress
Available in 13 colors to choose from, this knit mini dress is a great staple to have that can be dressed up or down. Since it's made from a peachy-soft yarn, it'll still keep you warm even though it features a sexy waist cutout as well.
Wilfred Rebecca Turtleneck
High-quality turtlenecks are a must-have when it comes to building your winter wardrobe, and it doesn't get better than this Wilfred Rebecca top from Aritzia. We can't get over how snug and cozy it is.
Wilfred Little Cropped Jacket
Meet your new wardrobe essential: a button-up jacket designed with precision, boasting chest pockets and a hem that hits just right. Crafted from (Re)ssential, a softly structured stretch fabric that effortlessly maintains its form as you move with ease, this piece combines style and comfort seamlessly.
Sunday Best Tatiana Skirt
Featuring a flirty side slit, this high-rise A-line mini skirt comes in five colors and is made from a drapey crepe fabric with a pebbled texture. Pair it with tights and knee-high boots for the perfect it-girl look.
Wilfred Free Vista Puffer Vest
Puffers for winter? Groundbreaking. But puffer vests? Now we're talking. This funnel-neck puffer vest features inseam pockets and a cinchable shockcord hem for a personalized fit.
Denim Forum The '90s Maxi Cargo Jean Skirt
Channel the spirit of '90s Club Kids in this '90s maxi cargo, showcasing a low rise, spade cargo pockets with discreet snaps, a center front slit, and meticulous felled seams. Crafted from premium Italian 100% organic cotton, this piece not only embodies timeless style but also ages gracefully, ensuring it only gets better with every wear.
Main Character Snowflake Beanie
A knit beanie for less than $13? Umm yes. Don't miss out on snagging one of these cuffed beanies, meticulously designed with a double layer and a darted crown for a tailored shaping.